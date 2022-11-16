FRANKLIN COUNTY — For those needing a little extra help getting what they need to celebrate Thanksgiving, a county-wide network of food shelves is ready to assist.
Here’s where to find turkeys and dinner fixings this week in Franklin County.
Fairfield Food Shelf
Location: 124 School St., East Fairfield (For residents of Fairfield, East Fairfield and Bakersfield)
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14; Tuesday, Nov. 15; Monday, Nov. 21; Tuesday, Nov. 22
Details: Turkey and fixings included. To sign up, call the Fairfield Community Center at 802-827-3130 and leave a message for Megan or in-person on Tuesday afternoons at the food shelf.
Sheldon Interfaith Food Shelf
Location: 52 Church St., Sheldon
Details: From Nov. 15-22, guests will be able to shop for Thanksgiving fixings. No turkeys. No pre-sign up required.
Northwest Family Foods
Location: CVOEO, 5 Lemnah Drive, St. Albans
Details: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16, guests will be able to shop for Thanksgiving-ish items. No pre-sign up required.
Enosburg Food Shelf
Location: 142 Main St. Enosburg Falls
When: Friday, Nov. 18
Details: Turkey and fixings included. Sign-up in-person from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays at the food shelf.
Martha’s Community Kitchen Fundraiser
Location: 139 Lake St., St. Albans
When: Pick-up your order 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Thanksgiving morning
Details: Purchase a pre-cooked dinner from Martha’s Kitchen for a $150-180 donation. Each dinner serves 6-12 people and includes a whole roasted turkey, homemade sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and two pies. Orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 19. Contact Bob Begley at Marthas802@yahoo.com or 802-343-5411.
Martha’s Community Kitchen Dinner
Location: 139 Lake Street, St. Albans
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24
Details: Enjoy a free grab and go turkey dinner from Martha’s Kitchen on Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.