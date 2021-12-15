Baby’s Name: Giavanna Rose Kimball
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/6/21
Mother’s Name: Alyson Natasha Kimball
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Thomas Michael Gleason V
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/7/21
Mother’s Name: Laura Fleury
Father’s Name: Thomas Michael Gleason IV
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Ava May Bouchard
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/7/21
Mother’s Name: Taylor Elizabeth Bechard
Father’s Name: Gage Allen Bouchard
Town: Grand Isle
Baby’s Name: Charlie Mae Jacobs
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/8/21
Mother’s Name: Mikayla Blake-Harreluk
Father’s Name: Stephen Jacobs
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Clay Stephen L'Esperance
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/10/21
Mother’s Name: Jennifer Dodd L'Esperance
Father’s Name: Cody Allen L’Esperance
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Oliver Raymond Cruz
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/12/21
Mother’s Name: Melissa Combs
Father’s Name: Brenden Cruz
Town: Enosburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.