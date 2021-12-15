Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Giavanna Rose Kimball

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/6/21

Mother’s Name: Alyson Natasha Kimball

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Thomas Michael Gleason V

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 12/7/21

Mother’s Name: Laura Fleury

Father’s Name: Thomas Michael Gleason IV

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Ava May Bouchard

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/7/21

Mother’s Name: Taylor Elizabeth Bechard

Father’s Name: Gage Allen Bouchard

Town: Grand Isle

  1. Baby’s Name: Charlie Mae Jacobs

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/8/21

Mother’s Name: Mikayla Blake-Harreluk

Father’s Name: Stephen Jacobs

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Clay Stephen L'Esperance

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 12/10/21

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Dodd L'Esperance

Father’s Name: Cody Allen L’Esperance

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Oliver Raymond Cruz

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 12/12/21

Mother’s Name: Melissa Combs

Father’s Name: Brenden Cruz

Town: Enosburg

