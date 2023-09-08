Harvest Festival and Chili Competition
When: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: St. Albans Town teams up with local Groennfell Meadery. Find Nobby Reed playing the blues, a wide range of vendors, and a chili competition starting at 5:30 p.m. If you are interested in being a vendor or entering your chili, email John at j.montagne@stalbanstown.com.
Takeout Dinner
When: 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78
Details: A takeout meal with chicken and biscuits with glazed carrots, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. The cost is $12 per person and $7 per child under 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 802-868-4921.
Gathering of the Realms
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10
Where: Swanton Recreation
Details: Support the local Swanton Arts Council with this Renaissance faire "Gathering of the Realms.” Take arts and science classes and take part in fighting demonstrations during the weekend.
Nature Mandala Workshop
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Swanton Historical Society Railroad Museum, 58 S. River Street
Details: Mandalas have rich history in art, architecture and religion. In Sanskrit, Mandala means “sacred center” or “circle.” Explore how to use objects found in nature to create symmetrical designs, representing that everything is connected. This event will take place outside, behind the Depot building.
Year of the Bike Kick-off
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate the Year of the Bike with family-friendly activities. Try an e-bike and decorate your helmet and bike. Those who ride to the event can take advantage of the bike valet, get free safety checks and quick maintenance fixes and entered into giveaways for bike lights and helmets.
BVFD Safety Day
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department
Details: Fun for all ages. Touch a truck, see the tools and equipment, demos, food and activities. Information for CPR, first aid, and car seat and seat belt education. Inflatable obstacle course from Bounce Around VT.
Pints with Pups
When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Details: Bring your four-legged friend to enjoy a beer in 14th Star’s dog-friendly patio. Friend’s of Duke’s will have some adorable dogs up for adoption. If interested in adopting, pre-apply at www.friendsofdukerescue.org/adopt.
Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
Details: Two native Vermonters with folk music roots will perform during this concert at the Meeting House on the Green. Admission is $10 per person to support renovations for the venue. The concert will be outside on the meadow in front of the building and moved indoors if it’s raining. There will be light dinner fare and desserts available for sale, or you can bring your own.
St. Albans Town Forest Trail Kick-off
When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept.10
Where: St. Albans Town Forest
Details: Join the Franklin County Mountain Bike Club to kick off the new trail with a group ride followed by a tailgate party with food and refreshments from 14th Star Brewing.
Vendor Sunday
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Check out artisan and craft vendors the second Sunday of every month.
