Heart & Soil flower field

The pick your own flower field at Heart & Soil farm includes 15 different varieties. 

Free Family Bee Day

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8

Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road

Details: Grady’s Golden Goodness will educate kids on the parts of a flower and the power of pollination. Honey and creamed honey tasting and kids can take home a mini bouquet of flowers. 

Clean Up Day

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

Where: Sheldon Elementary School

Details: The Sheldon PTO and Sheldon Elementary School will work together to clean up the nature center and front entrance area. There will be pizza and drinks available and some tools on site, although bringing your own is appreciated.

14th Annual Noir Film Festival 

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

Where: St. Albans Free Library, 10 Maiden Lane

Details: This recurring event will be held each Thursday in August with film noir door prizes at each event. The Thursday movies are an "after-hours" event - please arrive before 6 p.m. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea. The movie titles can be found on the library website, or by calling at 802-524-1507.

Open Mic Night

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

Where: 8 Fletcher Road, United Church of Fairfax

Details: Hosted by United Church of Fairfax. Suggested acts are Musical Performance, Poetry Reading, Clean Comedy Act, or Magic Act. There will be a food collection for Fairfax Food Shelf at the door. Suggested food items: canned meat and fruit, cereal and pasta. Email Blythe Baskette if you have any questions at blythe@baskette.net

Summer Clothing Sale

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, St. Albans

Details: There will be clothes available for kids, men and women as well as a gift card raffle and bake sale.

Open Farm Tour and Gelato Tasting

When: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Where: 864 Lawyer Road, East Fairfield

Details: Paisley Scoops and Paul-Lin Dairy Farm will be offering this event. The tour begins at 1 p.m. and will end with a sampling of gelato. RSVP by Wednesday, Aug. 9 to paisleyscoopsvt@gmail.com.

Spare Rib Dinner

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78 

Details: This take-out-only dinner features Spare Rib with macaroni salad, corn on the cob, a dinner roll, and brownie. The cost is $12 per person over 12 and $7 per person under 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 802-868-4921.

Clip & Charcuterie

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road

Details: Learn the art of charcuterie from The Clean Spoon. Participants will create their own charcuterie spread complete with cheeses, nuts and meats. Learn display techniques and add edible blooms that you will hand pick from the gardens. Leave with your own beautiful bouquet of flowers. $45 per person. Register at heart-and-soil-farm.square.site/events-calendar. 

Sausage Cook Out

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Where: Does’ Leap, 1703 Vermont Route 108 South, Bakersfield

Details: Does’ Leap Farm will be hosting a free sausage cook out with live music from Rusty Bucket. The sausage will be served with ‘kraut on a rustic roll from Red Hen Bakery with garden salad. Grills will be open from 6-7:30 p.m. and music will last until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available for the event on Eventbrite. 

Movie Night in the Park

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Details: Lawn games begin at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m and will have free snacks and water. 

Looking Ahead:

Corn Fest

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett Street

August Mixer

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Where: Vermont Federal Credit Union, 55 Old Orchard Drive, St. Albans

DIY Paper Bag Books

When:  3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Where: Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street

Silent Auction

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

 

