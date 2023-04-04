It’s the time of year to register for summer camps!
Camp registration for local youth is available from recreation departments in St. Albans and Swanton.
Here are summaries of the available camps from each town’s recreation department as well as information about how to sign up.
St. Albans Recreation:
St. Albans Recreation offers two camps, Day Camp and Summer Travel Adventure Camp.
Day Camp lasts from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with early drop off and later pick up times available with separate registration. The camp takes place at Hard’Ack Recreation Area where campers will stay active with group activities and time in the Hard’Ack pool.
Day Camp is $215 per week for residents and $289 per week for non-residents. There is camp every week from June 19-Aug. 18. There is no camp on Tuesday, July 4.
Summer Travel Adventure Camp takes kids ages 13-15 to fun places throughout Vermont from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Rec Van will depart from the Greg Brown Lodge at Hard’Ack these days.
Possible destinations include the Great Escape, a Six Flags amusement park in Queensbury New York, and Mount Elmore among others. A definite list from St. Albans Rec is coming soon.
The Summer Travel Adventure camp costs $90 per week for residents and $125 per week for non-residents. There are four weeks of camp starting on the week of June 27 and 29 and ending on the week of July 25 and 27.
Learn more about the different summer camps available at St. Albans Recreation here.
Swanton Recreation:
Swanton Recreation offers several camps for the summer for kids depending on their families needs.
In July, campers aged 5-12 will have the opportunity to enjoy group games and creative activities during Summer Afternoons Camp, from noon-4 p.m.. Campers are asked to bring a lunch, water bottle, a towel and change of clothes for getting wet.
This camp is $150 per week of $30 per afternoon for residents and $175 per week for non-residents. There are three sessions of this camp available including July 10-14, July 17-21 and July 24-28.
Swanton Recreation Super Summer Days is a full day camp for kids in Kindergarten to Grade 6 that takes place in August with a drop off time at 8 a.m. and a pick up time at 3 p.m.
The camp promises to bring a different theme each week with plenty of games and activities.
The camp is $225 per week for residents and $275 per week for non residents. There are two week options, one for July 31-Aug. 4 and one for Aug. 7-11.
There is also Vermont Voltage Soccer Camp for ages 5-14 that takes place 5-8 p.m. on the lower soccer fields of Swanton Recreation on 16 Jewett Street.
Fundamental soccer skills as well as advanced techniques will be taught in this fun yet competitive environment, where all the staff are former professional soccer players. The cost is $175 per child, with a multi child discount available by calling Swanton Recreation at 802-868-2493.
You can learn more about the different summer camps Swanton Recreation offers here.
Around the region:
Franklin County Youth Soccer Camp
When: 8-10 a.m. June 26-30 and 8-10 a.m. July 3-7
Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex, St. Albans
Cost: $85 for one kid, $150 for two kids from the same family, $200 for three kids from the same family and $50 for each additional kid.
Details: Campers will learn individual and team skills necessary for mastering soccer in a positive environment. Learn more and register.
Youth Boxing Summer Camp
When: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24 for ages 8-10 and 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1 for ages 11-18
Where: The Fitness Zone, 248 North Main Street, St. Albans
Cost: $225 per camper per week
Details: Campers will learn how to use boxing equipment, boxing basics and age specific training techniques. It also includes snacks and shakes and boba tea from Rail City Nutrition Center. Learn more and register.
Y Camp Abnaki
When: weekdays June 26 to Aug. 14
Where: North Hero
Cost: $395-$460, depending on families ability to pay
Details: For boys in grades K-4. Day camp includes small and large group games, swimming, archery and arts and crafts. Every Friday there are campfire s’mores. Lunch and afternoon snacks are provided. Learn more and register.
Footworks Studio of Dance
When: weekdays June 19-Aug .11
Where: Milton
Cost: $165 a week
Details: Themed, week-long camps will have dancers learning new skills and routines. These include “Under the Sea,” “Princesses and Pirates,” “Tropical” and “Superhero.” Learn more and register.
Brown Ledge Camp
When: June 22-August 16 (two half sessions or one full session)
Where: Colchester
Cost: $6,395-$11,495 (financial aid available)
Details: This sleep away camp for girls ages 10-17 has over 18 activities campers can choose from including tennis, archery and riflery, watersports and more through the camps Freedom of Choice Program. Learn more and register.
Camp CHAMP
When: June 26-29, July 10-13, July 17-20
Where: South Hero
Cost: $425 for full day, $300 for half day
Details: A horseback riding camp suitable for campers with emotional, behavioral or cognitive challenges. Learn more and register.
