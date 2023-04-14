Franklin County Senior Center Rummage Sale
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13-15
Where: St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 45 Fairfield St.
Details: Donations of gently used clothes and small household items (no electronics) may be dropped off at Franklin County Senior Center at 75 Messenger St, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a bake sale.
The Quiet Epidemic Documentary
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14
Where: Enosburg Opera House
Details: The Quiet Epidemic is a documentary about Lyme and tick-borne disease. Admission is free with donations welcome to provide help and hope for those living with these diseases.
Friends of the Highgate Library & Community Center Meeting
When: Noon Saturday, April 15
Where: Highgate Library & Community Center
Details: All are welcome to join the friends meeting at the library. Coffee are tea provided.
11 Bravo Release Party
When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: 14th Star Brewing
Details: The 8th annual 11 Bravo can release will benefit The Josh Pallotta Fund, supporting veterans and service members. New beer, and great music from Jerborn, Troy Millette and the Fire Below and Bad Horsey. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle and merch for sale.
Season Opener with Soul & Soda
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Enosburg Opera House
Details: Funk, fusion and R&B will take the stage in a new band, Soul & Soda. Food truck and cash bar by Phoenix House. Doors open at 6 p.m., band starts at 7.
Mommy & Me Yoga
When: 9-10 a.m. Sunday, April 16
Where: Awaken Yoga & Creative Arts Studio
Details: Welcoming moms and littles ages infant-4 years of age for a fun and interactive monthly yoga class. $20/drop in.
