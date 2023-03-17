Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser
When: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen
Details: St. Albans Police is partnering with Martha’s Kitchen to serve an Irish-themed meal to raise money for their Community Support Unit. The cost is $15 per meal and $25 for two meals. Message Martha’s Kitchen on Facebook, email marthaskitchen802@gmail.com or call Bob at 802-343-5411 to reserve meals. When you leave a message, Bob will get back to you with a confirmation number.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festivities
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: A fun, short parade winding through downtown. Head to city hall after for Irish music and dance, bagpipes, cash bar and food for purchase. Free admission.
Home Town Follies
When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18
Where: Richford Town Hall
Details: A town-wide variety show with the admission price set at $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children under 5 can attend for free. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Richford Recreation Department.
Bake and Book Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18
Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road
Details: A sale to benefit the Ladies of the United Church of Fairfax’s mission work. For more information call 802-849-6313.
Home and Recreation Expo
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center
Details: This free event features over 75 exhibitors for children, adults and families to enjoy. The first 750 attendees each day will receive 2 free donuts thanks to the Rotary Club of St. Albans. There will also be a silent auction featuring a $7,500 patio from JL Masonry and Hardscaping.
Saturday Morning Cartoons and Coffee
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18
Where: Georgia Town Library
Details: Families can enjoy some cartoons and coffee at the library in this free event.
Looking Ahead:
Curbside Craft-Felt Bracelets
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Fiber Arts Supply Swap
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Georgia Town Library
Fairfield Wellness Day
When: Saturday, April 1
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store
Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Enosburg Elementary School
Georgia PTCO Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 4
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School
