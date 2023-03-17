Martha's Community Kitchen

Martha’s Community Kitchen is shown in March 2020.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser

When: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen

Details: St. Albans Police is partnering with Martha’s Kitchen to serve an Irish-themed meal to raise money for their Community Support Unit. The cost is $15 per meal and $25 for two meals. Message Martha’s Kitchen on Facebook, email marthaskitchen802@gmail.com or call Bob at 802-343-5411 to reserve meals. When you leave a message, Bob will get back to you with a confirmation number.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festivities

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: A fun, short parade winding through downtown. Head to city hall after for Irish music and dance, bagpipes, cash bar and food for purchase. Free admission. 

Home Town Follies

When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18

Where: Richford Town Hall

Details: A town-wide variety show with the admission price set at $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children under 5 can attend for free. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Richford Recreation Department.

Bake and Book Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18

Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road 

Details: A sale to benefit the Ladies of the United Church of Fairfax’s mission work.  For more information call 802-849-6313.

Home and Recreation Expo

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center

Details: This free event features over 75 exhibitors for children, adults and families to enjoy. The first 750 attendees each day will receive 2 free donuts thanks to the Rotary Club of St. Albans. There will also be a silent auction featuring a $7,500 patio from JL Masonry and Hardscaping.

Saturday Morning Cartoons and Coffee

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18

Where: Georgia Town Library

Details: Families can enjoy some cartoons and coffee at the library in this free event.

Looking Ahead:

Curbside Craft-Felt Bracelets

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Fiber Arts Supply Swap

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Georgia Town Library

Fairfield Wellness Day

When: Saturday, April 1

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store

Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Enosburg Elementary School

Georgia PTCO Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 4

Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School

