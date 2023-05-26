This Weekend:
Multi Family Yard Sale
When: 8 a.m. Friday, May 26-4 p.m. Sunday, May 28
Where: 519 South Main Street
Details: During the grand opening of the seasonal Personal Touch Antique Shop, there will be a family yard sale for buyers to search for new treasures.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Rail Trail Celebration Ride: Connecting Our Communities
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 27 (severe weather date May 28)
Where: Between Cambridge Junction & Taylor Park, St. Albans (and waypoints between)
Details: Free bike ride celebrating the opening of the new section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Cambridge Junction and Taylor Park, St. Albans totaling 30 miles, connecting to the MVRT. Live music, food trucks, bike shop, bike advocacy groups, concurrent with the farmer’s market. Waypoint shuttle pickups and parking at East Fairfield & Sheldon Junction (Bourdeau Brothers). Free $2k bike raffle with registration and participation. Register at: STALBANSVT.MYREC.Com/Programs/Events.
Farmer’s Market & Craft Fair
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road
Details: Crafters are wanted for the first-ever farmers market and craft fair to benefit the Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Fund. Message Sue Ann Coffin on Facebook to pre-register.
Paint and Sip with Amber Harvey
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
Details: Arrive on time or at least 15 minutes before to pick your seats. Tol learn more, RVSP or pay over the phone with a debit or credit card call Amber at 802-595-2360 or email her at Artzyharvey@gmail.com.
Beg, Steal or Borrow Show
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: The Meeting House, 53 School Street, East Fairfield
Details: Admission is $10 for this concert that will open the season at the Meeting House. Bring a chair or blanket. Light dinner fare and scrumptious desserts will be for sale, or bring your own picnic. Inside if it is raining, limited seating, come early. All proceeds support restoration projects at the Meeting House. For more info call 802-827-6626.
Looking Ahead:
HVFD Memorial Day Chicken BBQ
When: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29
Where: 2996 VT Route 78
Enosburg Community Conversations
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31
Where: 83 Sampsonville Road
Bach, Brahms, and Britten Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans. 27 Church Street
Cigarette Butt Clean Up
When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7
Where: Georgia Industrial Park, 166 Industrial Park Road
