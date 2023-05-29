MemDay02.jpg

Veterans lead the St. Albans Memorial Day Parade in 2022, which passed underneath a large flag suspended by fire department ladder trucks.

Memorial Day Procession and Ceremony

When: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29

Where: Taylor Park

Details: This year's Memorial Day ceremony will begin with a small parade procession on Main Street at 10:30 a.m. followed by a ceremony in Taylor Park. Coordinated by American Legion Green Mountain Post #1.

HVFD Memorial Day Chicken BBQ

When: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29

Where: 2996 VT Route 78, Highgate

Details: For $12 each diner will get a half chicken, a side of coleslaw, a roll, a bag of chips and water. The BBQ will go on until the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department is sold out.

Cookies and Coding

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31

Where: Enosburg Public Library

Details: No supplies needed, just bring yourself. All families are welcome to learn on Scratch, Scratch Jr. Code and Go Robot Mouse.

Enosburg Community Conversations

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31

Where: 83 Sampsonville Road

Details: The Vermont Youth Coalition will host a conversation about building community and reviewing survey data from Enosburg. The event is open to all community members and partners.

John Gratton Concert

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2

Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg

Details: Dinner & Drink specials available with reservations recommended. Call 802-933-2223 to make your reservation.

Hope Conquers Fear Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2

Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans, 27 Church Street

Details: Join the Vermont Choral Union, directed by Eric Milnes, for a program of vocal and organ music featuring compositions by three excellent European composers.

Looking Ahead:

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

A Walk in Their Shoes

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street, St. Albans

Sunday Market on the Green

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: Swanton Village Green

Abenaki Wellness Fair

When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: 100 Grand Ave, Swanton

 

 

 

