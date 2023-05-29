Memorial Day Procession and Ceremony
When: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29
Where: Taylor Park
Details: This year's Memorial Day ceremony will begin with a small parade procession on Main Street at 10:30 a.m. followed by a ceremony in Taylor Park. Coordinated by American Legion Green Mountain Post #1.
HVFD Memorial Day Chicken BBQ
When: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29
Where: 2996 VT Route 78, Highgate
Details: For $12 each diner will get a half chicken, a side of coleslaw, a roll, a bag of chips and water. The BBQ will go on until the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department is sold out.
Cookies and Coding
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31
Where: Enosburg Public Library
Details: No supplies needed, just bring yourself. All families are welcome to learn on Scratch, Scratch Jr. Code and Go Robot Mouse.
Enosburg Community Conversations
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31
Where: 83 Sampsonville Road
Details: The Vermont Youth Coalition will host a conversation about building community and reviewing survey data from Enosburg. The event is open to all community members and partners.
John Gratton Concert
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg
Details: Dinner & Drink specials available with reservations recommended. Call 802-933-2223 to make your reservation.
Hope Conquers Fear Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans, 27 Church Street
Details: Join the Vermont Choral Union, directed by Eric Milnes, for a program of vocal and organ music featuring compositions by three excellent European composers.
Looking Ahead:
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
A Walk in Their Shoes
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street, St. Albans
Sunday Market on the Green
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: Swanton Village Green
Abenaki Wellness Fair
When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: 100 Grand Ave, Swanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.