Baking Class with Steve LaRosa
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Bake zucchini and lemon muffins with Steve LaRosa in this class that will show you how to assemble the muffins so you can take them home and bake them. To register for this free class with limited space, call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com
Franklin County Photogs
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: This month Harry Goldhagen will teach a hybrid class on photography. Photographers of all levels are welcome. Come in for tea or attend through the Zoom link which can be found on www.bentnorthrop.org/events.html
History of the Georgia Plain Bapist Church and J.M.M.Y Center
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12
Where: Georgia Plain Baptist Church
Details: Learn more about the church and JMMY Center were formed starting in 1790 and leading up to today. There will be stories and pictures showing how the church and its associated community center was started and formed.
Summer Yoga Series
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12
Where: The Soule House and Carriage Barn, Fairfield
Details: Join Molly for yoga in the Carriage barn every tuesday until late September. All levels are welcome and each class is $10 and can be paid through cash, check or venmo. There is no public restroom available.
Healthy Highgate Walking Club
When: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: Highgate Sports Arena
Details: The Highgate Library and Community Center is starting a walking club to help walkers be social and stay active. Start at the arena parking lot and head into the walking trail for 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the needs of the group. Be sure to wear a good pair of walking shoes!
Insurance Basics for Small Businesses
When: 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: Free Zoom Webinar
Details: Learn about general liability insurance, workers compensation insurance and more types of insurances business owners should know about. The class is taught by Travis Spencer from Kinney Insurance Agency with the Champlain Valley Offfice of Economic Opportunity’s Financial Future’s program. Register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBClasses
Looking Ahead:
Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Donut & Cider Community Social
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Highgate Library & Community Center
Afterglow
When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Hard’Ack Hill, St. Albans
Free Healthcare and Vaccination Clinic
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25
Where: Abenaki Tribal Offices, 100 Grand Ave., Swanton
