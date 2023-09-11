Photo club stock

Baking Class with Steve LaRosa

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Details: Bake zucchini and lemon muffins with Steve LaRosa in this class that will show you how to assemble the muffins so you can take them home and bake them. To register for this free class with limited space, call 802-849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com

Franklin County Photogs

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Details: This month Harry Goldhagen will teach a hybrid class on photography. Photographers of all levels are welcome. Come in for tea or attend through the Zoom link which can be found on www.bentnorthrop.org/events.html

History of the Georgia Plain Bapist Church and J.M.M.Y Center

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

Where: Georgia Plain Baptist Church

Details: Learn more about the church and JMMY Center were formed starting in 1790 and leading up to today. There will be stories and pictures showing how the church and its associated community center was started and formed.

Summer Yoga Series

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

Where: The Soule House and Carriage Barn, Fairfield

Details: Join Molly for yoga in the Carriage barn every tuesday until late September. All levels are welcome and each class is $10 and can be paid through cash, check or venmo. There is no public restroom available.

Healthy Highgate Walking Club

When: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Where: Highgate Sports Arena

Details: The Highgate Library and Community Center is starting a walking club to help walkers be social and stay active. Start at the arena parking lot and head into the walking trail for 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the needs of the group. Be sure to wear a good pair of walking shoes!

Insurance Basics for Small Businesses

When: 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 14

Where: Free Zoom Webinar

Details: Learn about general liability insurance, workers compensation insurance and more types of insurances business owners should know about. The class is taught by Travis Spencer from Kinney Insurance Agency with the Champlain Valley Offfice of Economic Opportunity’s Financial Future’s program. Register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBClasses

Looking Ahead:

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Donut & Cider Community Social

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Highgate Library & Community Center

Afterglow

When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Hard’Ack Hill, St. Albans

Free Healthcare and Vaccination Clinic

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25

Where: Abenaki Tribal Offices, 100 Grand Ave., Swanton

