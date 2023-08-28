Highgate Library

Maple Regulations: Organic Certification and Food Safety

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28

Where: Gagne Maple

Details: Attention sugarmakers! Interested in learning more about organic certification and sugarhouse food safety? Join or a tour at Gagne Maple, a fifth generation wood-fired sugaring operation certified organic by Vermont Organic Farmers and a sugarhouse food safety program participant with the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association.

Beach Yoga

When: 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28

Where: Cohen Park

Details: All levels gentle flow vinyasa. If weather is uncooperative, meet at the studio —13 Center Street. Bring a mat, a towel or blanket, any props and water. Stay to swim or lounge after. $15 drop in.

Chalk the Walk

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Details: Join the PTO to write and draw welcoming messages for GEMS students. All skill levels welcome.

Yoga Series

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29

Where: Soule House & Carriage Barn

Details: Come join Molly for Yoga in the Carriage Barn every Tuesday night. This series will continue through mid- to late-September. All levels welcome. $10/class. Cash, check or Venmo.

How to Sell Your Home

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30

Where: Highgate Library & Community Center

Details: Are you interested in selling your home but don't know where to start? Stop in for this educational event to learn more about what you can expect in the home selling process, whether you choose to use a realtor or not! No registration required and free for all to attend.

Summer Music Series

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1

Where: Grace Church, 215 Pleasant Street

Details: Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira will perform on fiddle and cello, pushing boundaries between traditional and contemporary genres. The duo will play original tunes as well as high-energy pieces from Scotland, Ireland, North America and Scandinavia.

Looking Ahead:

Annual Enosburg Harvest Festival

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg

Silent Auction

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

