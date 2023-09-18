Sourdough 101
When: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Details: This class is designed for people who are brand-new to sourdough or have never worked with it. See a full demonstration on the bread making process and starter care, with sourdough snacks provided. Bring your own bowl and dish towel. Leave with your dough to bake at home and a sample of starter. $42 per person. Register at https://heart-and-soil-farm.square.site/s/order?item=17
Mandarin Club
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Want to Learn Mandarin or learn more about Chinese culture? Keyuan Xiang will provide lessons and snacks at the library each Tuesday. The first meeting will cover the Chinese Mid-Autumn festival and how to make mooncakes. You don't need to come to each club meeting, but registration is required for the day or days you would like to attend. Email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 849-2420 to register.
Drop In Art Journaling
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: This is a fun, relaxing way to express your creativity with materials provided and no experience required.
Bakersfield Democratic Caucus
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20
Where: Bakersfield Town Hall
Details: Democratic party members will elect officers and delegates, meet people and share ideas during this biannual event.
55+ Lunch
When: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
Where: J.M.M.Y. Center
Details: Enjoy this free lunch for seniors with donations welcomed.
Free Open Door Dinner
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22
Where: Swanton Methodist Church
Details: A free dinner featuring Goulash and free blood pressure checks from Dr. Tracy Hagerty and her team from UVM’s Larner College of Medicine. Future dinners will occur on Oct. 20 and Nov. 17.
Looking Ahead:
Donut & Cider Community Social
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Highgate Library & Community Center
Perspectives 2023: Hanna Saterlee and Christy Mitchell
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg
50th Anniversary Celebration
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28
Where: Fairfax Community Library
IN THE HOUSE Children’s Camp “Spotlight 2023”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29
Where: The Enosburg Opera House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.