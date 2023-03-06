Older people stock

Purim Party

Where: St Albans City Hall 2nd floor 

When: 6-7:45 p.m. Monday, March 6

Details: Celebrate the holiday of Purim and connect with the local jewish community in this family friendly event. Megilla reading is at 6:00pm, refreshments will be served and costumes are encouraged. RSVP Gittel at ChabadofNWVT@gmail.com 

Annual Town Meeting Take Out Supper

When: 3:-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7

Where: Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans

Details: Stuffed chicken breast, mashed potato, gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, coleslaw,and a dinner roll. Cake with frosting for dessert. Meals are $15 (all ages) takeout only and tickets must be purchased at https://saintpaulsvt.churchtrac.com/card/169.

Coffee and Conversation

When: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Details: This is a weekly opportunity for adults age 55+ to make friends and play a new game each week while enjoying some pastries and coffee/tea.

Paint and Tulips

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9

Where: The Brick Store, Fairfield

Details: Each participant will create a beautifully painted stemless wine glass to take home their bouquet of specialty tulips. Tickets are $55 per person at www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com/store

Classic Movie Night

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Where: St. Albans Free Library

Details: Comedy, romance and drama come together in this 1942 feature starring Cary Grant, Jean Arthur and Ronald Colman. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free, including yummy popcorn and beverages! Movie title can be found on the library website or call 524-1507.

Troop 42 Spaghetti Dinner

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Details: Support the scouts while enjoying a family dinner. Spaghetti and meatballs, bread, salad and desserts are by donation. Reserve your spot by emailing Troop42vt@gmail.com.

Looking Ahead:

CPR Training

When: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 11

Where: Sportsman’s Club of Franklin County, 5827 Maquam Shore Road

Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Show 

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center 

Sippin’ Something Empowered Launch Party

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: The Taphouse at Mill River, St. Albans

Lights, Camera and Action! 

When: 3:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser

When: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen

Bake and Book Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18

Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road

Home Town Follies

When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18

Where: Richford Town Hall

Fairfield Wellness Day

When: Saturday, April 1

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store

 

