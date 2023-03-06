Purim Party
Where: St Albans City Hall 2nd floor
When: 6-7:45 p.m. Monday, March 6
Details: Celebrate the holiday of Purim and connect with the local jewish community in this family friendly event. Megilla reading is at 6:00pm, refreshments will be served and costumes are encouraged. RSVP Gittel at ChabadofNWVT@gmail.com
Annual Town Meeting Take Out Supper
When: 3:-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7
Where: Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Details: Stuffed chicken breast, mashed potato, gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, coleslaw,and a dinner roll. Cake with frosting for dessert. Meals are $15 (all ages) takeout only and tickets must be purchased at https://saintpaulsvt.churchtrac.com/card/169.
Coffee and Conversation
When: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: This is a weekly opportunity for adults age 55+ to make friends and play a new game each week while enjoying some pastries and coffee/tea.
Paint and Tulips
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9
Where: The Brick Store, Fairfield
Details: Each participant will create a beautifully painted stemless wine glass to take home their bouquet of specialty tulips. Tickets are $55 per person at www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com/store.
Classic Movie Night
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
Where: St. Albans Free Library
Details: Comedy, romance and drama come together in this 1942 feature starring Cary Grant, Jean Arthur and Ronald Colman. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free, including yummy popcorn and beverages! Movie title can be found on the library website or call 524-1507.
Troop 42 Spaghetti Dinner
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Details: Support the scouts while enjoying a family dinner. Spaghetti and meatballs, bread, salad and desserts are by donation. Reserve your spot by emailing Troop42vt@gmail.com.
Looking Ahead:
CPR Training
When: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 11
Where: Sportsman’s Club of Franklin County, 5827 Maquam Shore Road
Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Show
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center
Sippin’ Something Empowered Launch Party
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: The Taphouse at Mill River, St. Albans
Lights, Camera and Action!
When: 3:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser
When: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen
Bake and Book Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18
Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road
Home Town Follies
When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18
Where: Richford Town Hall
Fairfield Wellness Day
When: Saturday, April 1
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store
