Want your event featured? Send it to staff writer Jean MacBride at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com.
Lights, Camera and Action!
When: 3:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: An after school program for aspiring movie makers in grades 7-8. Northwest Access Television will be introducing participants to professional movie-making equipment and techniques. Space is limited so register online at https://forms.gle/NYovsLjf2M4WK8py or by calling the library at 802-827-2945.
Adult Craft Night
When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Highgate Library & Community Center
Details: Paint your own terracotta pot and then choose an herb to plant in it. Each participant will take home their own potted herb. Pre-registration is required. Please email Adah at librarian@highgatevt.org or call the library at 802-868-3970.
Enhancement Project Committee Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: 100 Grand Ave, Swanton
Details: Have ideas for Swanton's future that you'd like to share? Join to chat with fellow community members and hear updates on rec department, arts council, library and chamber of commerce. Debbie Lavoie from Abenaki of Missisquoi is the guest speaker.
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser
When: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, St. Albans
Details: St. Albans Police is partnering with Martha’s Kitchen to serve an Irish-themed meal to raise money for their Community Support Unit. The cost is $15 per meal and $25 for two meals. Message Martha’s Kitchen on Facebook, email marthaskitchen802@gmail.com or call Bob at 802-343-5411 to reserve meals. When you leave a message, Bob will get back to you with a confirmation number.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festivities
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: A fun, short parade winding through downtown. Head to city hall after for Irish music and dance, bagpipes, cash bar and food for purchase. Free admission.
Home Town Follies
When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18
Where: Richford Town Hall
Details: A town-wide variety show with the admission price set at $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children under 5 can attend for free. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Richford Recreation Department.
Looking Ahead:
Bake and Book Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18
Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road
Home and Recreation Expo
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center
Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Enosburg Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.