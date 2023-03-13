Richford town hall

Lights, Camera and Action! 

When: 3:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: An after school program for aspiring movie makers in grades 7-8. Northwest Access Television will be introducing participants to professional movie-making equipment and techniques. Space is limited so register online at https://forms.gle/NYovsLjf2M4WK8py or by calling the library at 802-827-2945.

Adult Craft Night

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

Where: Highgate Library & Community Center

Details: Paint your own terracotta pot and then choose an herb to plant in it. Each participant will take home their own potted herb. Pre-registration is required. Please email Adah at librarian@highgatevt.org or call the library at 802-868-3970.

Enhancement Project Committee Meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Where: 100 Grand Ave, Swanton

Details: Have ideas for Swanton's future that you'd like to share? Join to chat with fellow community members and hear updates on rec department, arts council, library and chamber of commerce. Debbie Lavoie from Abenaki of Missisquoi is the guest speaker.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser

When: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, St. Albans

Details: St. Albans Police is partnering with Martha’s Kitchen to serve an Irish-themed meal to raise money for their Community Support Unit. The cost is $15 per meal and $25 for two meals. Message Martha’s Kitchen on Facebook, email marthaskitchen802@gmail.com or call Bob at 802-343-5411 to reserve meals. When you leave a message, Bob will get back to you with a confirmation number.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festivities

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: A fun, short parade winding through downtown. Head to city hall after for Irish music and dance, bagpipes, cash bar and food for purchase. Free admission.

Home Town Follies

When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18

Where: Richford Town Hall

Details: A town-wide variety show with the admission price set at $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children under 5 can attend for free. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Richford Recreation Department.

Looking Ahead:

Bake and Book Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18

Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road

Home and Recreation Expo

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center

Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Enosburg Elementary School

