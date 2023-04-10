St. Albans Free Library stock

Teddy Bear Tea Party

When: 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 10

Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School

Details: Learn how to get involved in Girl Scouts while sipping some tea with your favorite teddy bear. You can also learn more about the area's Girl Scout troops and activities here.

Hunter Education Class

When: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 11

Where: Milton Fire Department

Details: For the required pre-registration go to vtfishandwildlife.com and find the Hunter Education Traditional Course. View upcoming events at Milton Fire Station. All the needed information will be found there. Spots are limited so signup ASAP. Please contact Paul Trono at paultrono@gmail.com with any questions.

Franklin County Senior Center Rummage Sale

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13-15

Where: St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 45 Fairfield St.

Details: Donations of gently used clothes and small household items (no electronics) may be dropped off at Franklin County Senior Center at 75 Messenger St, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a bake sale.

Home Buying Seminar 

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where: Twiggs - An American Gastropub

Details: Are you looking to purchase a home, but aren't sure where to start? Attend this free seminar where a local realtor will join Vermont Federal to walk you through the complete home buying process and answer any questions. 

Classic Movie Night

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where: St. Albans Free Library

Details: Henry Fonda and Harry Morgan star in this classic 1943 Western that pits the lure of vigilante justice over the integrity of a fair trial. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free, including yummy popcorn and beverages! The movie title can be found on our library website or call 524-1507.

The Quiet Epidemic Documentary

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14

Where: Enosburg Opera House

Details: The Quiet Epidemic is a documentary about Lyme and tick-borne disease. Admission is free with donations welcome to provide help and hope for those living with these diseases.

Looking Ahead:

Mommy & Me Yoga

When: 9-10 a.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Awaken Yoga & Creative Arts Studio, St. Albans

April Mixer

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Cobblestone Health Commons, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans

Legislative Breakfast

When: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, April 17

Where: Swanton Village Municipal Complex

Vermont Supreme Court Forum

When: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Franklin Civil and Probate Courthouse, 17 Church Street, St. Albans

