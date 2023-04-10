Teddy Bear Tea Party
When: 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 10
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School
Details: Learn how to get involved in Girl Scouts while sipping some tea with your favorite teddy bear. You can also learn more about the area's Girl Scout troops and activities here.
Hunter Education Class
When: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 11
Where: Milton Fire Department
Details: For the required pre-registration go to vtfishandwildlife.com and find the Hunter Education Traditional Course. View upcoming events at Milton Fire Station. All the needed information will be found there. Spots are limited so signup ASAP. Please contact Paul Trono at paultrono@gmail.com with any questions.
Franklin County Senior Center Rummage Sale
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13-15
Where: St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 45 Fairfield St.
Details: Donations of gently used clothes and small household items (no electronics) may be dropped off at Franklin County Senior Center at 75 Messenger St, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a bake sale.
Home Buying Seminar
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13
Where: Twiggs - An American Gastropub
Details: Are you looking to purchase a home, but aren't sure where to start? Attend this free seminar where a local realtor will join Vermont Federal to walk you through the complete home buying process and answer any questions.
Classic Movie Night
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13
Where: St. Albans Free Library
Details: Henry Fonda and Harry Morgan star in this classic 1943 Western that pits the lure of vigilante justice over the integrity of a fair trial. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free, including yummy popcorn and beverages! The movie title can be found on our library website or call 524-1507.
The Quiet Epidemic Documentary
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14
Where: Enosburg Opera House
Details: The Quiet Epidemic is a documentary about Lyme and tick-borne disease. Admission is free with donations welcome to provide help and hope for those living with these diseases.
Looking Ahead:
Mommy & Me Yoga
When: 9-10 a.m. Sunday, April 16
Where: Awaken Yoga & Creative Arts Studio, St. Albans
April Mixer
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20
Where: Cobblestone Health Commons, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans
Legislative Breakfast
When: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, April 17
Where: Swanton Village Municipal Complex
Vermont Supreme Court Forum
When: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Franklin Civil and Probate Courthouse, 17 Church Street, St. Albans
