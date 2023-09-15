Cider Shuffle 5K
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail
Details: Join Enosburgh Community Recreation for a fun run/walk 5K (2.5K out and back) on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail. Race starts and ends at the rail trail entrance on Pleasant Street across from Bates Farm Home & Garden. Open to runners and walkers. All ages and strollers welcome. Find all information and register at: enosburghvt.myrec.com. Registration includes a t-shirt, water, cider and donuts.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Annual Enosburg Harvest Festival
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Lincoln Park
Details: There will be local craft and food vendors, a kids zone, music and much more at this annual community festival.
Fall Festival
When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Georgia Beach
Details: Georgia’s annual Fall Fest is bringing wagon rides, vendors and food trucks to Georgia Beach. The Smokey Newfield Project will provide live music and fireworks go off at dusk. Bring food to donate to the food shelf.
Special Olympics Fall Games
When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Details: The Special Olympics games are coming to Franklin County! Support the athletes and watch them compete to win at this event. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Sunday Market on the Green
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: Find a variety of locally handcrafted and homegrown items. This well-attended monthly event will also have food trucks and live music. Come out and socialize with your friends, family and neighbors.
Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Details: Take part in this walk that seeks to educate the community on the potential and accomplishments of people diagnosed with Down Syndrome and promote their inclusion and acceptance in society. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 1 p.m. There will also be sensory toys, a bouncy house, lawn games and other fun activities. 97.5% of the money raised will benefit NCSS programs and services that benefit those with Down Syndrome while 2.5% of the funds will be used for advocacy and public awareness initiatives by the Down Syndrome Society.
Looking Ahead:
Self Defense Class for Women and Girls
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18
Where: Abenaki Tribal Offices, 100 Grand Ave.
Franklin Forty Gravel Grinder
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate
Car Seat Safety Check
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: Highgate Fire Station, 2996 VT Route 78
