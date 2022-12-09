Karaoke Night
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: $10 cover charge with proceeds to benefit Smiles for Simon a Service Dog. A selection of snacks, a cash bar and a silent auction will be among the festivities.
Enosburg Actions PTO Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, December 10
Where: Enosburg Elementary School, 303 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg
Details: There will be crafts for sale and food to purchase at this PTO event.
Collins Perley Winter Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans
Details: Free admission to this craft show featuring artisans from Vermont and New York.
Carol Ann Jones Annual Holiday Concert
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans
Details: Join the Carol Ann Jones quartet for an evening of uplifting folk music and sing-alongs. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance/$18 at the door.
Enosburg Town Band Holiday Concert
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: Opera House at Enosburg Falls
Details: Check out this free community concert of holiday tunes with the Enosburg Town Band.
Holiday Caroling, Cocoa and Cookies
When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield
Details: Santa and his elf will be on the terrace of the meeting house for photos.
Parade of Lights
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: Alburgh
Details: The parade route will be as follows: Start is at Missile Base Road then continues to the Industrial Park Road to Carle Street turning left on Champlain Street, back to Main Street to Lake Street, turning onto Deso Drive, up Lake Street to Main Street, Main Street to Winters Lane, back to Route 2 to West Shore Road, Truck Route to Route 78 to Martel Road, Greenwoods Road to Boutah Road and then back to the AVFD station.
Looking Ahead:
Blues Jams with Nobby Reed
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Fairfax Library Book Club
When: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15
Where: Fairfax Community Library
10th Annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans
Holiday Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
(1) comment
FYI, you missed the tractor parade in St. Alabans at 6:00PM Today
https://m.facebook.com/events/st-albans-creamery-supply/holiday-tractor-parade-2022/1327040167832847/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.