stage stock

Karaoke Night

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: $10 cover charge with proceeds to benefit Smiles for Simon a Service Dog. A selection of snacks, a cash bar and a silent auction will be among the festivities.

Enosburg Actions PTO Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, December 10

Where: Enosburg Elementary School, 303 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg

Details: There will be crafts for sale and food to purchase at this PTO event.

Collins Perley Winter Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans

Details: Free admission to this craft show featuring artisans from Vermont and New York.

Carol Ann Jones Annual Holiday Concert

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans  

Details: Join the Carol Ann Jones quartet for an evening of uplifting folk music and sing-alongs. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance/$18 at the door.

Enosburg Town Band Holiday Concert

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Opera House at Enosburg Falls

Details: Check out this free community concert of holiday tunes with the Enosburg Town Band. 

Holiday Caroling, Cocoa and Cookies

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield

Details: Santa and his elf will be on the terrace of the meeting house for photos.

Parade of Lights

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Alburgh

Details: The parade route will be as follows: Start is at Missile Base Road then continues to the Industrial Park Road to Carle Street turning left on Champlain Street, back to Main Street to Lake Street, turning onto Deso Drive, up Lake Street to Main Street, Main Street to Winters Lane, back to Route 2 to West Shore Road, Truck Route to Route 78 to Martel Road, Greenwoods Road to Boutah Road and then back to the AVFD station. 

Looking Ahead:

Blues Jams with Nobby Reed

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Fairfax Library Book Club

When: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Fairfax Community Library

10th Annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans

Holiday Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

 

Tags

(1) comment

aaronamell
Aaron Mell

FYI, you missed the tractor parade in St. Alabans at 6:00PM Today

https://m.facebook.com/events/st-albans-creamery-supply/holiday-tractor-parade-2022/1327040167832847/

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation