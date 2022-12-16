Christmas in the Park.jpg

Kate Barcellos

Swanton resident Emmett LaCross gets a high five from Santa during Swanton's Christmas in the Park celebration on Nov. 27.

 

10th Annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans

Details: Troy Millette and 14th Star Brewing Company proudly present the Home for the Holidays benefit concert. Six musical acts will take to the stage. Proceeds from this event benefit Northwestern Counseling and Support Services of St. Albans.

Friday Fall Flicks

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: St. Albans Recreation Department, 179 Congress Street, St. Albans

Details: Come to Hard’ack and enjoy a free movie at the Greg Brown Lodge. The concession stand will be open to buy snacks.

Holiday Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Details: Have last minute Christmas shopping to do? Come see over 40 crafters/businesses. Products include candles, dog treats, keychains, quilts, body scrubs, spices, art and more. Need gifts wrapped? Let Girl Scout Troop 61489 wrap them for you.

Library Drop-in Holiday Party

When: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Sheldon Municipal Library

Details: Drop for cookie decorating and a cookie swap, plus holiday crafts and stories for the kids. 

Santa Breakfast at the Depot

When: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: A breakfast buffet, games, activities and prizes await those who take part in this breakfast with Santa. The ticket price is $12.50 for kids under 12 and $17.50 for adults.

Santa Day in Highgate

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, 2996 VT-78, Highgate Center

Details: Visit Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves as they make a pit stop in Highgate. As a bonus, there will be cookie kits to take home and decorate and a seasonal fire safety station with free smoke alarms for those who need them while supplies last.

Littles Skate with Santa

When: 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Highgate Sports Arena

Details: Highgate Recreation is hosting a special “Skate with Santa” just for children age 10 and under. Admission is free. There will be a food donation bin to help support the Abenaki Food Shelf Program.

Looking Ahead:

Fiber Arts Meet-Up

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 

Where: Georgia Public Library, Georgia

Keep Vermont Cool: Climate Action & Advocacy Tour

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19

Where: Havoc Mead, 650 Industrial Park Road, St. Albans

Drive-thru Santa

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21

Where: People’s Trust Company, 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Christmas Eve Service

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road, Fairfax

Christmas Eve Service and Party

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Church of the Rock, St. Albans

 

