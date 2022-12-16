10th Annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans
Details: Troy Millette and 14th Star Brewing Company proudly present the Home for the Holidays benefit concert. Six musical acts will take to the stage. Proceeds from this event benefit Northwestern Counseling and Support Services of St. Albans.
Friday Fall Flicks
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Where: St. Albans Recreation Department, 179 Congress Street, St. Albans
Details: Come to Hard’ack and enjoy a free movie at the Greg Brown Lodge. The concession stand will be open to buy snacks.
Holiday Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Details: Have last minute Christmas shopping to do? Come see over 40 crafters/businesses. Products include candles, dog treats, keychains, quilts, body scrubs, spices, art and more. Need gifts wrapped? Let Girl Scout Troop 61489 wrap them for you.
Library Drop-in Holiday Party
When: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Where: Sheldon Municipal Library
Details: Drop for cookie decorating and a cookie swap, plus holiday crafts and stories for the kids.
Santa Breakfast at the Depot
When: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: A breakfast buffet, games, activities and prizes await those who take part in this breakfast with Santa. The ticket price is $12.50 for kids under 12 and $17.50 for adults.
Santa Day in Highgate
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Where: Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, 2996 VT-78, Highgate Center
Details: Visit Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves as they make a pit stop in Highgate. As a bonus, there will be cookie kits to take home and decorate and a seasonal fire safety station with free smoke alarms for those who need them while supplies last.
Littles Skate with Santa
When: 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Where: Highgate Sports Arena
Details: Highgate Recreation is hosting a special “Skate with Santa” just for children age 10 and under. Admission is free. There will be a food donation bin to help support the Abenaki Food Shelf Program.
Looking Ahead:
Fiber Arts Meet-Up
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19
Where: Georgia Public Library, Georgia
Keep Vermont Cool: Climate Action & Advocacy Tour
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19
Where: Havoc Mead, 650 Industrial Park Road, St. Albans
Drive-thru Santa
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21
Where: People’s Trust Company, 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Christmas Eve Service
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24
Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road, Fairfax
Christmas Eve Service and Party
When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24
Where: Church of the Rock, St. Albans
