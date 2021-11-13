Key photo

Fletcher:

2170 Kinsley Road

64.47-$445,000

Catherina Cadden and Jesse Wiens to Nina Buxenbaum

Franklin:

645 Westcott Shore Road

$121,000

Karen and Gary Jacobs to Jason and Jennifer Bessette and Sherry Underwood

Georgia:

354 Old Stage Road

1.5-$326,000

Chad Hawkins to Toni Tofani

1133 Sodom Road

24-$415,000

John and Tammy Farr to Philipp and Ruth Foerster

6179 Georgia Shore Road

16.24-$425,000

Jaqueline and John Hawkins to Chad and Heather Hawkins

Highgate:

45 Sugarhourse Ln

338.62-$268,000

Fernand and Patricia Gagne to Jason and Jennifer Gagne

Montgomery:

902 Amadon Road

1.92-$275,000

Michael Pratt and Christina Suarez to Hans Merill Brown and Nicole Elizabeth Landreman

2499 Black Falls Road

28.84-$180,000

Jean Trautner to Justin Soule

1089 S Main St.

0.52-$159,000

Barbara Capsey to Jason Chartrand and Kinga Krason-Chartrand

40 Green Mountain Road

0.2-$205,000

Abram Barnard to Eamon and Shawna O’Shea

Sheldon:

325 Central St.

0.3-$170,000

Rozanne Metivier to Caleb Metivier

St. Albans Town:

4 Fairfax St.

0.38-$140,000

Sara Maginn, Kate Sebelin and Jeffery and Mark Spencer to Annemarie and Christopher Gagne and Zachary Rodgers-Gagne

4 Marie Ln

$246,000

Kristen Cave and David Fellows to Samantha North and Cory Phillips

Swanton:

Highgate Road

0.05-$274,300

Patsy and Raymond Trombly to Eileen and Raymond Gadue

2 Green Acres

1.25-$199,000

Arthur and Cindy Taylor to Jamie Morrill

 

