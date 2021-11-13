Fletcher:
2170 Kinsley Road
64.47-$445,000
Catherina Cadden and Jesse Wiens to Nina Buxenbaum
Franklin:
645 Westcott Shore Road
$121,000
Karen and Gary Jacobs to Jason and Jennifer Bessette and Sherry Underwood
Georgia:
354 Old Stage Road
1.5-$326,000
Chad Hawkins to Toni Tofani
1133 Sodom Road
24-$415,000
John and Tammy Farr to Philipp and Ruth Foerster
6179 Georgia Shore Road
16.24-$425,000
Jaqueline and John Hawkins to Chad and Heather Hawkins
Highgate:
45 Sugarhourse Ln
338.62-$268,000
Fernand and Patricia Gagne to Jason and Jennifer Gagne
Montgomery:
902 Amadon Road
1.92-$275,000
Michael Pratt and Christina Suarez to Hans Merill Brown and Nicole Elizabeth Landreman
2499 Black Falls Road
28.84-$180,000
Jean Trautner to Justin Soule
1089 S Main St.
0.52-$159,000
Barbara Capsey to Jason Chartrand and Kinga Krason-Chartrand
40 Green Mountain Road
0.2-$205,000
Abram Barnard to Eamon and Shawna O’Shea
Sheldon:
325 Central St.
0.3-$170,000
Rozanne Metivier to Caleb Metivier
St. Albans Town:
4 Fairfax St.
0.38-$140,000
Sara Maginn, Kate Sebelin and Jeffery and Mark Spencer to Annemarie and Christopher Gagne and Zachary Rodgers-Gagne
4 Marie Ln
$246,000
Kristen Cave and David Fellows to Samantha North and Cory Phillips
Swanton:
Highgate Road
0.05-$274,300
Patsy and Raymond Trombly to Eileen and Raymond Gadue
2 Green Acres
1.25-$199,000
Arthur and Cindy Taylor to Jamie Morrill
