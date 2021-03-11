Key photo
Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:

Alburgh

27 LITTLE BEACH ROAD

160 — $1,109,000

The Nature Conservancy

1393 BOUTAH ROAD

9.6 — $259,900

Earle Collins to Jeremiah and Patience Longe

382 SOUTH MAIN STREET

1.09 — $220,000

Michael McGuire to Nicole Fichera and Tyler Shannon

Fairfax

8 FASSETT ROAD

2.28 — $350,000

Annette Stevens to Joseph Hunt and Melinda Malone

27 CORNERSTONE ROAD

10 — $335,000

Natalie and Paul Bean to Kevin and Wendy Grogan

Montgomery

PORTION OF 2031 BLACK FALLS ROAD

25.1 — $77,000

Sold to Jesse, Justin and Karen Soule

St. Albans City

17 GUYETTE CIRCLE

0.22 — $264,500

Sold by Jason and Cynthia Allen to Jessica Cucinelli and Michael Kennedy

St. Albans Town

4 & 5 CARDINAL CIRCLE

$309,900

Mary and William Burke to Nicholas Kaufmann

32 HUNTLEY AVE

$115,000

Bernard Nolin to Jacquelyne and William Lotz

Swanton

111 SPRING STREET

1 — $122,000

Armanda Bouchard to Armanda Bouchard and Jeremy Letourneau

8-10 YORK STREET

0.25 — $215,000

Sold to Codie and Katrina Gauthier

10 BROADWAY

0.13 — $251,000

Shawn Cheney to Joseph Madigan and Gao Qiaohong

68 MAPLE STREET

0.54 — $299,000

Pierre Gagne to Daniel Dimille and Ellen Gagner

121 SOUTH RIVER STREET

0.76 — $265,000

Kelli and Richard Schreiner to Mark and Carla Bartzell

15 SPRING STREET

1.25 — $200,000

Daniel Bruyette to Kris Luce

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

