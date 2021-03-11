Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:
Alburgh
27 LITTLE BEACH ROAD
160 — $1,109,000
The Nature Conservancy
1393 BOUTAH ROAD
9.6 — $259,900
Earle Collins to Jeremiah and Patience Longe
382 SOUTH MAIN STREET
1.09 — $220,000
Michael McGuire to Nicole Fichera and Tyler Shannon
Fairfax
8 FASSETT ROAD
2.28 — $350,000
Annette Stevens to Joseph Hunt and Melinda Malone
27 CORNERSTONE ROAD
10 — $335,000
Natalie and Paul Bean to Kevin and Wendy Grogan
Montgomery
PORTION OF 2031 BLACK FALLS ROAD
25.1 — $77,000
Sold to Jesse, Justin and Karen Soule
St. Albans City
17 GUYETTE CIRCLE
0.22 — $264,500
Sold by Jason and Cynthia Allen to Jessica Cucinelli and Michael Kennedy
St. Albans Town
4 & 5 CARDINAL CIRCLE
$309,900
Mary and William Burke to Nicholas Kaufmann
32 HUNTLEY AVE
$115,000
Bernard Nolin to Jacquelyne and William Lotz
Swanton
111 SPRING STREET
1 — $122,000
Armanda Bouchard to Armanda Bouchard and Jeremy Letourneau
8-10 YORK STREET
0.25 — $215,000
Sold to Codie and Katrina Gauthier
10 BROADWAY
0.13 — $251,000
Shawn Cheney to Joseph Madigan and Gao Qiaohong
68 MAPLE STREET
0.54 — $299,000
Pierre Gagne to Daniel Dimille and Ellen Gagner
121 SOUTH RIVER STREET
0.76 — $265,000
Kelli and Richard Schreiner to Mark and Carla Bartzell
15 SPRING STREET
1.25 — $200,000
Daniel Bruyette to Kris Luce
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
