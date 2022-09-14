Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Gideon Stanley Zawisza

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/5/22

Mother’s Name: Amber Barbeau

Father’s Name: Jed Tyler Zawisza

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Rutledge James Parent

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/9/22

Mother’s Name: Sara Litardo

Father’s Name: Daniel Joseph Parent

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Levi John Letourneau

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/10/22

Mother’s Name: Morgan Bullock

Father’s Name: Sam John Letourneau

Town: Milton

  1. Baby’s Name: Ruth Stearns Dunsmore

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 9/10/22

Mother’s Name: Chantal Yandow Dunsmore

Father’s Name: Adam Stearns Dunsmore

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Bryson Allen DeRosia

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/10/22

Mother’s Name: Maria Gleason DeRosia

Father’s Name: William James DeRosia

Town: Bakersfield

 

