Baby’s Name: Gideon Stanley Zawisza
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/5/22
Mother’s Name: Amber Barbeau
Father’s Name: Jed Tyler Zawisza
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Rutledge James Parent
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/9/22
Mother’s Name: Sara Litardo
Father’s Name: Daniel Joseph Parent
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Levi John Letourneau
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/10/22
Mother’s Name: Morgan Bullock
Father’s Name: Sam John Letourneau
Town: Milton
Baby’s Name: Ruth Stearns Dunsmore
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/10/22
Mother’s Name: Chantal Yandow Dunsmore
Father’s Name: Adam Stearns Dunsmore
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Bryson Allen DeRosia
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/10/22
Mother’s Name: Maria Gleason DeRosia
Father’s Name: William James DeRosia
Town: Bakersfield
