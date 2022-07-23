Enosburg:
78 Raven Ridge Dr
1.8-$125,000
Olga Lermontov and Charles Salmon to Lucas Lermontov-Salmon and Elizabeth Reighley
570 W. Berkshire Road
0.7-$295,000
Krystal and Nicholas Grenier to Shannon Facteau and Matthew Greegoire
118 Missisquoi St
0.31-$240,000
Mark Magoon and Jean Otto to Derek Thuraiaiyah
Fairfield:
30 Acres on Duffy Hill Road
30-$117,000
Sold to Jolea Aamodt and Randall Reed
Fletcher:
78 Maple Ln
3.69-$435,000
Casey and Terri Adams to Erin Brooks
Georgia:
856 Stonebridge Road
32.37-$250,000
Sold to Emily and John Diego and Robert Morrill
Highgate:
33 Heritage Ln
1.04-$403,500
Melissa Archer and Daniel Borden to Connie and Terry Kempton
736 Airport Road
$135,000
Sold by Daniel Marcotte
708 Lamkin St
1.0-$140,000
Sold to James and Shanon Guilmette
St. Albans City:
80-84 North Main St
0.13-$700,000
Sold by John and Joo Robertson
St. Albans Town:
5 Green Mountain Dr
1.59-$399,000
Kyle Bessette and Lauren McAdam to Jamie Baron and Jeffrey Hansen
Swanton:
61 County Road
20.67-$162,500
Fern Cota to Jessica and Michael Cota
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.