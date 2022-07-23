Key photo

Enosburg:

78 Raven Ridge Dr

1.8-$125,000

Olga Lermontov and Charles Salmon to Lucas Lermontov-Salmon and Elizabeth Reighley

570 W. Berkshire Road

0.7-$295,000

Krystal and Nicholas Grenier to Shannon Facteau and Matthew Greegoire

118 Missisquoi St

0.31-$240,000

Mark Magoon and Jean Otto to Derek Thuraiaiyah

Fairfield:

30 Acres on Duffy Hill Road

30-$117,000

Sold to Jolea Aamodt and Randall Reed

Fletcher:

78 Maple Ln

3.69-$435,000

Casey and Terri Adams to Erin Brooks

Georgia: 

856 Stonebridge Road

32.37-$250,000

Sold to Emily and John Diego and Robert Morrill

Highgate:

33 Heritage Ln

1.04-$403,500

Melissa Archer and Daniel Borden to Connie and Terry Kempton

736 Airport Road

$135,000

Sold by Daniel Marcotte

708 Lamkin St

1.0-$140,000

Sold to James and Shanon Guilmette

St. Albans City:

80-84 North Main St

0.13-$700,000

Sold by John and Joo Robertson

St. Albans Town:

5 Green Mountain Dr

1.59-$399,000

Kyle Bessette and Lauren McAdam to Jamie Baron and Jeffrey Hansen

Swanton:

61 County Road

20.67-$162,500

Fern Cota to Jessica and Michael Cota

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

