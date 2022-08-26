Treads Fest
When: Friday, Aug. 26-Sunday, Aug. 28
Where: The Jay Cloud Cyclery, Montgomery Center
Details: A festival for bicycle enthusiasts featuring group rides in Montgomery and Jay as well as a bike rodeo for experienced riders to test their skills.
Story Hour
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
Details: There will be a children’s storytime in the library, as there is every Saturday, as well as a craft and/or game.
The Radio Rangers
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School St., East Fairfield
Details: This traditional radio band who played on Vermont’s WDEV AM radio station for 26 years is coming to the Meeting House on the Green. The performance will be held outdoors weather permitting and inside if it’s raining (masks will then be required). Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. $10 at the door to help maintain the meeting house. Food and beverages available for purchase or BYO.
Summer Sounds: The Chad Hollister Band
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28
Where: Highgate Arena, Highgate
Details: The last of the Summer Sounds concert series concludes with a evening of bouncy castles, food and the Chad Hollister Band.
Looking Ahead:
Sunset Paddle
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29
Where: Brownway River access, Enosburg
Swanton Arts Council Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5
Where: Swanton Public Library
Blood Drive
When: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Bakersfield Fire Department
