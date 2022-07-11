Swanton Arts Council Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 11
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Monthly meeting of the Swanton Arts Council. All art lovers, artists, creatives, and crafters are invited. For more information, contact Judy at jpaxman@swantonartscouncil.org.
Cigarette Butt Litter Cleanup
When: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13
Where: Georgia Industrial Park near the Med Associates’ Gazebo, 166 Industrial Park Road
Details: Clean up cigarette butts together with the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition. The group is looking for volunteers of all ages and abilities. Gloves and bags will be provided.
Watershed Wildlife at BMNL Library
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Meet a bird and reptile at this event where children and their caregivers can learn about the water cycle. The Vermont institute of Natural Sciences will be presenting this program outside as weather permits.
St. Albans Summer Concert Series:
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.
The show schedule:
July 13: Still Kickin'
July 20: incaHOOTS
July 27: Mad Mojo
Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band
Aug. 10: Sister Speak
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Looking Ahead:
The Klassic Car Show
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Charlie Nardozzi talk
When: Noon Saturday, July 16
Where: The Enosburgh Public Library, Enosburgh
St. Mary’s Church Brunch
When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Where: 145 Square Road, Franklin
VT Ripsower Class
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
Where: Doe’s Leap Farm, 1703 VT Route 108 South, East Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.