Swanton Arts Council Meeting 

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 11 

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Monthly meeting of the Swanton Arts Council. All art lovers, artists, creatives, and crafters are invited. For more information, contact Judy at jpaxman@swantonartscouncil.org.

Cigarette Butt Litter Cleanup

When: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13

Where: Georgia Industrial Park near the Med Associates’ Gazebo, 166 Industrial Park Road

Details: Clean up cigarette butts together with the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition. The group is looking for volunteers of all ages and abilities. Gloves and bags will be provided.

Watershed Wildlife at BMNL Library

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Meet a bird and reptile at this event where children and their caregivers can learn about the water cycle. The Vermont institute of Natural Sciences will be presenting this program outside as weather permits.

St. Albans Summer Concert Series:

When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.

The show schedule:

July 13: Still Kickin'

July 20: incaHOOTS

July 27: Mad Mojo

Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band

Aug. 10: Sister Speak

Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)

Aug. 24: Cozy

Aug. 31: Mal Maiz

Looking Ahead:

The Klassic Car Show

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Charlie Nardozzi talk

When: Noon Saturday, July 16

Where: The Enosburgh Public Library, Enosburgh

 

St. Mary’s Church Brunch

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: 145 Square Road, Franklin

 

VT Ripsower Class

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

Where: Doe’s Leap Farm, 1703 VT Route 108 South, East Fairfield

 

