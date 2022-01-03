This Week:
Outdoor Storytime
When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4
Where: Burnham Memorial Library, Colchester
Details: Enjoy a fun story time for all ages at the colchester library. Masks are required.
Girl Scouts Information Night
When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4
Where: St. Albans Free Library
Details: Learn about girl scouts and how to join. Learn about expanded STEM and outdoor activity programs, and how the organization supports girls.
Line Dancing w/ Dancing Dan
When: 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Learn the Cha-Cha, waltzes and more at this beginner friendly event which happens almost every Thursday. There is a $7 cover charge.
“Summer in Winter” Dance Party
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Come dance to a new year with a summery themed dance party. The cover charge is $5 and you must be at least 21 years old.
Looking Ahead:
2022 College Fair (Vermont National Guard)
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14
Where: 18 Fairfield Street, St. Albans
Tom Caswell
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Mechanical Bull Rides
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Eloquent Gamer Mini-Con!
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: St. Albans City Hall
