This Week:

Outdoor Storytime

When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4

Where: Burnham Memorial Library, Colchester

Details: Enjoy a fun story time for all ages at the colchester library. Masks are required.

Girl Scouts Information Night

When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4

Where: St. Albans Free Library

Details: Learn about girl scouts and how to join. Learn about expanded STEM and outdoor activity programs, and how the organization supports girls.

Line Dancing w/ Dancing Dan

When: 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Learn the Cha-Cha, waltzes and more at this beginner friendly event which happens almost every Thursday. There is a $7 cover charge.

“Summer in Winter” Dance Party

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Come dance to a new year with a summery themed dance party. The cover charge is $5 and you must be at least 21 years old.

Looking Ahead:

2022 College Fair (Vermont National Guard)

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14

Where: 18 Fairfield Street, St. Albans

Tom Caswell

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Mechanical Bull Rides

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Eloquent Gamer Mini-Con!

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: St. Albans City Hall

