Homeschool First Friday

When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Details: Rachel Huff will join this monthly gathering of homeschooling families in Franklin County for a hands-on cooking lesson using local food. Sign up at forms.gle/yzFZhDMbXQDfGBJYA or by calling 802-827-3945.

Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Class

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield

Details: Learn how to make delicious sourdough cinnamon buns via full demonstration on the process and sourdough starter care. Bring one large bowl, two medium bowls and a dish towel. Fee is $50 per person. Register online at www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com/store.

Knights of Columbus Bingo

When: doors open 11:30 a.m. games begin 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: All Saints Parish Hall, 160 Main Street, Richford

Details: In addition to the games, homemade lunch, desserts and beverages will be offered and there will be pull tickets available.

The Rough Suspects

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans City

Details: Listen to this musical duo play acoustic rock, country and blues in St. Albans while drinking at this veteran-owned brewery.

Looking Ahead:

Fairfield Photogs

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

AgeWell 3SquaresVT drop in event

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Blues Jam with Nobby Reed

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11

Where: Twiggs – An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans

Yoga with Molly at the Library

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

 

