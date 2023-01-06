Homeschool First Friday
When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: Rachel Huff will join this monthly gathering of homeschooling families in Franklin County for a hands-on cooking lesson using local food. Sign up at forms.gle/yzFZhDMbXQDfGBJYA or by calling 802-827-3945.
Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Class
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Details: Learn how to make delicious sourdough cinnamon buns via full demonstration on the process and sourdough starter care. Bring one large bowl, two medium bowls and a dish towel. Fee is $50 per person. Register online at www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com/store.
Knights of Columbus Bingo
When: doors open 11:30 a.m. games begin 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: All Saints Parish Hall, 160 Main Street, Richford
Details: In addition to the games, homemade lunch, desserts and beverages will be offered and there will be pull tickets available.
The Rough Suspects
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans City
Details: Listen to this musical duo play acoustic rock, country and blues in St. Albans while drinking at this veteran-owned brewery.
Looking Ahead:
Fairfield Photogs
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
AgeWell 3SquaresVT drop in event
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Blues Jam with Nobby Reed
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11
Where: Twiggs – An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans
Yoga with Molly at the Library
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.