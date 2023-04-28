VMP03.jpg

Jesse Agan (right) sings during the Vermont Maple Festival as part of “Shake, the Duo.”

This Weekend:

Vermont Maple Festival

When: April 28-30

Where: Downtown St. Albans

Details: A large festival celebrating all things maple in St. Albans. Contests, booths, art, food, an opening parade and more! Learn more at www.vtmaplefestival.org.

Forest Management Plan Review Learning Circle

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Belvidere

Details: Join Women Owning Woodlands (WOW) for a Forest Management Plan Review Learning Circle. Emily Potter, Lamoille County forester and Nancy Patch, Franklin-Grand Isle County forester will facilitate a conversation and story sharing about forest management planning and implementation. Exact location and other information will be provided after registration. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/mr3yb6t5

Wild Spring Edible Identification Class

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail

Details: Learn how to sustainably and respectfully harvest what you can eat from Mother Nature.  This is an educational class—it’s the learning how to so you can find wild edibles on your own. $20 for adults (13+) and $10 kids ages 5-12. Pre-registration required.

Tom Caswell’s Blues Night

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub

Details: Tom Caswell and his friends will share some blues tunes on the last Sunday of each month. 

Looking Ahead:

Paper Tube Ewoks

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 3

Where: Fairfax Community Library

100 Women Who Care Meeting

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Rummage Sale 

When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street

Maple Supper

When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church

 

