This Weekend:
Vermont Maple Festival
When: April 28-30
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Details: A large festival celebrating all things maple in St. Albans. Contests, booths, art, food, an opening parade and more! Learn more at www.vtmaplefestival.org.
Forest Management Plan Review Learning Circle
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Where: Belvidere
Details: Join Women Owning Woodlands (WOW) for a Forest Management Plan Review Learning Circle. Emily Potter, Lamoille County forester and Nancy Patch, Franklin-Grand Isle County forester will facilitate a conversation and story sharing about forest management planning and implementation. Exact location and other information will be provided after registration. Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/mr3yb6t5
Wild Spring Edible Identification Class
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29
Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail
Details: Learn how to sustainably and respectfully harvest what you can eat from Mother Nature. This is an educational class—it’s the learning how to so you can find wild edibles on your own. $20 for adults (13+) and $10 kids ages 5-12. Pre-registration required.
Tom Caswell’s Blues Night
When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 30
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub
Details: Tom Caswell and his friends will share some blues tunes on the last Sunday of each month.
Looking Ahead:
Paper Tube Ewoks
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 3
Where: Fairfax Community Library
100 Women Who Care Meeting
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Rummage Sale
When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street
Maple Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
