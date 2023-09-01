SAHF05.jpg

Festival-goers set up their chairs at the St. Albans Bay Park to hear the music of the Nobby Reed Project during the St. Albans Harvest Festival.

Summer Music Series

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1

Where: Grace Church, 215 Pleasant Street

Details: Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira will perform on fiddle and cello, pushing boundaries between traditional and contemporary genres. The duo will play original tunes as well as high-energy pieces from Scotland, Ireland, North America and Scandinavia.

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

David Owens Concert

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Alburgh Oasis, Main Street, Alburgh

Details: The entry fee is $10 for this concert featuring a nashville singer songwriter. The entry fee is $10 per person and premium seating is available for $15 each. Those interested can bring chairs, blankets and a picnic or reserve a table ahead. The venue is located across from the bank on Main Street and is weather permitting.

Dave Keller Solo

When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Where: The Bakersfield Country Club

Details: Dave Keller has been honored three times with Blues Music Award nominations for Best Soul Blues Album. Admission is free and donations are welcome.

Looking Ahead:

Youth Mental Health First Aid Training

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

Where: 130 Fisher Pond Road

Annual Enosburg Harvest Festival

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Perspectives 2023: Hanna Saterlee and Christy Mitchell

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg

 

