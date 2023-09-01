Summer Music Series
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1
Where: Grace Church, 215 Pleasant Street
Details: Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira will perform on fiddle and cello, pushing boundaries between traditional and contemporary genres. The duo will play original tunes as well as high-energy pieces from Scotland, Ireland, North America and Scandinavia.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
David Owens Concert
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2
Where: Alburgh Oasis, Main Street, Alburgh
Details: The entry fee is $10 for this concert featuring a nashville singer songwriter. The entry fee is $10 per person and premium seating is available for $15 each. Those interested can bring chairs, blankets and a picnic or reserve a table ahead. The venue is located across from the bank on Main Street and is weather permitting.
Dave Keller Solo
When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3
Where: The Bakersfield Country Club
Details: Dave Keller has been honored three times with Blues Music Award nominations for Best Soul Blues Album. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
Looking Ahead:
Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5
Where: 130 Fisher Pond Road
Annual Enosburg Harvest Festival
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg
Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Perspectives 2023: Hanna Saterlee and Christy Mitchell
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg
