The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27
Where: Online, Zoom
Details: Laura Stack will present on the dangers of marijuana on the developing adolescent brain. She will talk about how her son became psychotic and died by suicide from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates and how to prevent future tragedies. Visit www.fcccp.org/the-truth-about-marijuana for more information and a link to register to receive a link to the presentation.
Queer Prom
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, January 27
Where: Spectrum Drop-in Center, 223 Lake Street, St. Albans
Details: Spectrum and Voices and Violence present a Wonderland-themed queer prom. Visit their Facebook pages for tickets.
Winter Shoeski
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Where: 3550 Gore Road, Highgate Center
Details: Bring your cross country skis, snowshoes or mountain/fat bike to participate in this fundraising event for Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. Enjoy hot cocoa and cider, chili and soups.
Open Mic Coffee House
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Details: Share your music, spoken word, storytelling and skits. Enjoy refreshments, snacks and soft drinks. Contact Greg Beeman at (802)324-0308 to reserve a place in the line up or for further information.
Looking Ahead:
Women Who Care Meeting
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1
Where: The Room, 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans
Northwest District High School Music Festival
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3
Where: Enosburg Falls High School Gymnasium, Enosburg
Makers Supply Swap
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Eloquent Gamer Game Day
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: St. Albans City Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.