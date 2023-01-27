cup-coffee-caffeine-drink.jpg

The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana 

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Where: Online, Zoom

Details: Laura Stack will present on the dangers of marijuana on the developing adolescent brain. She will talk about how her son became psychotic and died by suicide from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates and how to prevent future tragedies. Visit www.fcccp.org/the-truth-about-marijuana for more information and a link to register to receive a link to the presentation.

Queer Prom

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, January 27

Where: Spectrum Drop-in Center, 223 Lake Street, St. Albans

Details: Spectrum and Voices and Violence present a Wonderland-themed queer prom. Visit their Facebook pages for tickets. 

Winter Shoeski

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: 3550 Gore Road, Highgate Center

Details: Bring your cross country skis, snowshoes or mountain/fat bike to participate in this fundraising event for Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. Enjoy hot cocoa and cider, chili and soups. 

Open Mic Coffee House

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans

Details: Share your music, spoken word, storytelling and skits. Enjoy refreshments, snacks and soft drinks. Contact Greg Beeman at (802)324-0308 to reserve a place in the line up or for further information.

Women Who Care Meeting

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1

Where: The Room, 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans

 

Northwest District High School Music Festival

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Enosburg Falls High School Gymnasium, Enosburg

Makers Supply Swap

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

 

Eloquent Gamer Game Day

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: St. Albans City Hall

 

