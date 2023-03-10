MillRiverBrewing

Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse brewer Terry Thompson works in the kitchen with his fellow co-workers.

Troop 42 Spaghetti Dinner

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Details: Support the scouts while enjoying a family dinner. Spaghetti and meatballs, bread, salad and desserts are by donation. Reserve your spot by emailing Troop42vt@gmail.com.

CPR Training

When: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 11

Where: Sportsman’s Club of Franklin County, 5827 Maquam Shore Road

Details: Learn CPR with AED use for adults, children and infants. Training also includes first, epi-pen and narcan use. Cost is $50. Bring cash or check. 

Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Show 

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center 

Details: Admission is $6 for adults, $2 for children 6-12 and free for children under 6. $6 per family with an active military identification. Contact: Ron Piro. Telephone: 802-598-0905. E-mail: ronpiro@aol.com Website: www.nwvrailroad.org

Sippin’ Something Empowered Launch Party

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: The Taphouse at Mill River, St. Albans

Details: Celebrate the release of this new raspberry and kiwi sour brewed in partnership with Women Advancing Manufacturing. Live music by Deanna Paquette and Mike Trombly. Live painting by Jon Young and all proceeds go to Laurie’s House.

Looking Ahead:

Lights, Camera and Action! 

When: 3:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser

When: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen 

Home Town Follies

When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18

Where: Richford Town Hall

Bake and Book Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18

Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road

Fairfield Wellness Day

When: Saturday, April 1

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation