Yoga with Molly at the Library
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: Try something new for your health and wellbeing in the new year by taking part in this free yoga class. Bring a mat, towel and water and get ready to stretch. Register at forms.gle/daFFKcB2jgxxmsGCAor by calling 802-827-3945.
Saturday Craft Kits
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
Details: Free craft kits available for kids on a first come, first serve basis.
Mean Old Fireman
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Snow Shoe Lodge, Montgomery
Details: Come take part in a night of americana music and fun in the heart of Montgomery.
Vermont Defensive Carry Course
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
Where: Hampton Inn, St. Albans
Details: Do you plan on exercising your right to carry a weapon for self-defense? Do you want to better understand the weapons carry and self-defense laws of Vermont? If so, this is the course for you. Open to ages 14 and up. Cost is $29.99 per person. Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/35sdeenb
Looking Ahead:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: noon-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, 133 North Main Street, #7, St. Albans
Adult Paint Class
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17
Where: Sheldon Municipal Library
Nordic Night
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17
Where: Bootlegger Bikes, St. Albans
First-Time Homebuyer Event
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18
Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
