Swanton Public Library

The Swanton Public Library entrance on First Street.

Yoga with Molly at the Library

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Details: Try something new for your health and wellbeing in the new year by taking part in this free yoga class. Bring a mat, towel and water and get ready to stretch. Register at forms.gle/daFFKcB2jgxxmsGCAor by calling 802-827-3945.

Saturday Craft Kits

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton

Details: Free craft kits available for kids on a first come, first serve basis.

Mean Old Fireman

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Snow Shoe Lodge, Montgomery

Details: Come take part in a night of americana music and fun in the heart of Montgomery.

Vermont Defensive Carry Course

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Hampton Inn, St. Albans

Details: Do you plan on exercising your right to carry a weapon for self-defense? Do you want to better understand the weapons carry and self-defense laws of Vermont? If so, this is the course for you. Open to ages 14 and up. Cost is $29.99 per person. Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/35sdeenb

Looking Ahead:

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: noon-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, 133 North Main Street, #7, St. Albans

Adult Paint Class

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17

Where: Sheldon Municipal Library

Nordic Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17

Where: Bootlegger Bikes, St. Albans

First-Time Homebuyer Event

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18

Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation