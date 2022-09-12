Playgroup
When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Sept. 12
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Details: A free twice monthly program for kids with games and activities. An adult should be present with each child or group of children to help facilitate interactions. No registration required, the next play group is Monday, Sept. 26.
Sourdough 101
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14
Where: Heart and Soil Farm, Fairfield
Details: This class is designed for people who are brand-new to sourdough or have never worked with it. There will be a full demonstration on the bread making process and starter care, with sourdough snacks provided. Learn about how to care for your starter, and the science of baking. Leave with your dough and a sample of starter. The fee is $40 per person. You must prepay to hold your spot at heartandsoilfarmvt.com. The maximum number of people that can participate is 22.
Swanton Library Writers Group
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 First St., Swanton
Details: Becky Rupp will lead a writers group for writers and would-be writers. Masks are required for those that aren’t fully vaccinated.
Teen Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 First St., Swanton
Details: Every third Friday of the month there will be a new activity for teens aged 12-17 to try.
Looking Ahead:
Enosburg Harvest Festival
When: All day, Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Cider Shuffle
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Enosburg Falls
Afterglow
When: noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
St. Albans Bay Harvest Festival and Chili Competition
When: noon Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
