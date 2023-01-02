2023 Tuesday Trivia
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3
Where: Nelly’s Pub and Grill, 51 Federal Street, St. Albans
Details: Test your knowledge to win prizes and have fun at this weekly trivia night.
Setting Smart Goals Webinar
When: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4
Where: Virtual
Details: Learn about how to set smart goals for the new year with Natalie Guyette, certified athletic trainer in this free webinar from Northwestern Medical Center that includes a chance to ask questions. Email kladdison@nmcinc.org to sign up. The webinar link will be posted on Northwestern Medical Center’s Facebook page.
ASL Social
When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
Details: Sharpen your American Sign Language skills and meet new friends. All levels of ASL are welcome as are deaf, hard of hearing and hearing practitioners.
Homeschool First Friday
When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: Rachel Huff will join this monthly gathering of homeschooling families in Franklin County for a hands-on cooking lesson using local food. Sign up at forms.gle/yzFZhDMbXQDfGBJYA or by calling 802-827-3945.
Looking Ahead:
Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Class
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Knights of Columbus Bingo
When: doors open 11:30 a.m. games begin 1:00 p.m.
Where: All Saints Parish Hall, 160 Main Street, Richford
Fairfield Photogs
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
AgeWell 3SquaresVT drop in event
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.