Northwestern Medical Center file photo

2023 Tuesday Trivia

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3

Where: Nelly’s Pub and Grill, 51 Federal Street, St. Albans

Details: Test your knowledge to win prizes and have fun at this weekly trivia night.

Setting Smart Goals Webinar

When: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4

Where: Virtual

Details: Learn about how to set smart goals for the new year with Natalie Guyette, certified athletic trainer in this free webinar from Northwestern Medical Center that includes a chance to ask questions. Email kladdison@nmcinc.org to sign up. The webinar link will be posted on Northwestern Medical Center’s Facebook page.

ASL Social

When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton

Details: Sharpen your American Sign Language skills and meet new friends. All levels of ASL are welcome as are deaf, hard of hearing and hearing practitioners. 

Homeschool First Friday

When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Details: Rachel Huff will join this monthly gathering of homeschooling families in Franklin County for a hands-on cooking lesson using local food. Sign up at forms.gle/yzFZhDMbXQDfGBJYA or by calling 802-827-3945.

Looking Ahead:

Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Class

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield

Knights of Columbus Bingo

When: doors open 11:30 a.m. games begin 1:00 p.m.

Where: All Saints Parish Hall, 160 Main Street, Richford

Fairfield Photogs

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

AgeWell 3SquaresVT drop in event

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation