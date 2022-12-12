Blues Jams with Nobby Reed
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Details: Join Nobby Reed and his band at Twiggs on the second Wednesday of each month for a free to enter blues jam in the back room.
Fairfax Library Book Club
When: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: This month the book club will be reading “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan. A Zoom link will be available for anyone who wants to attend remotely. If you would like to borrow a copy of the book, or request the Zoom link, please contact the library at fairfaxlibrarian@gmail.com or call us at 849-2420. All are welcome.
10th Annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans
Details: Troy Millette and 14th Star Brewing Company proudly present the Home for the Holidays benefit concert. Six musical acts will take to the stage. Proceeds from this event benefit Northwestern Counseling and Support Services of St. Albans.
Friday Fall Flicks
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Where: St. Albans Recreation Department, 179 Congress Street, St. Albans
Details: Come to Hard’ack and enjoy a free movie at the Greg Brown Lodge. The concession stand will be open to buy snacks.
Looking Ahead:
Holiday Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Santa Breakfast at the Depot
When: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Santa Day in Highgate
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Where: Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, 2996 VT-78, Highgate Center
Fiber Arts Meet-Up
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19
Where: Georgia Public Library, Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.