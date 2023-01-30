2023 Tuesday Trivia at Nelly’s
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Where: Nelly’s Pub and Grill
Details: Come in and test your knowledge and win prizes every Tuesday for the foreseeable future.
Women Who Care Meeting
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1
Where: The Room, 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans
Details: 5:30 p.m. is social time prior to the meeting starting at 6 p.m. The group welcomes new members and friends. Members may nominate a non-religious non-political 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which serves Franklin or Grand Isle counties to receive quarterly contributions of $50 per member. Join to help choose who will receive the group’s contributions.
Learn Public Speaking Workshop
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
Where: People’s Trust Company, 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Details: Learn the skills you need to speak with confidence at this event at Peoples Trust Company. Register in advance for free by going to events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event.
Northwest District High School Music Festival
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3
Where: Enosburg Falls High School Gymnasium, Enosburg
Details: Cost is $4 per student or senior, $6 per adult and $15 per family. Please pay at the door before the concert. Come hear the District I Band, Chorus, and Scholarship solo performance. High school students who are performing attend the following schools: BFA-St. Albans, Enosburg, BFA-Fairfax, Milton, Missisquoi, Mount Mansfield and Richford.
Looking Ahead:
Makers Supply Swap
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Kraemer & Kin Winter Carnival
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5
Where: 230 Vermont Route 129, Alburgh
Eloquent Gamer Game Day
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Knights of Columbus Bingo
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.