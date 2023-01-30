guitar concert stock

2023 Tuesday Trivia at Nelly’s

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31

Where: Nelly’s Pub and Grill

Details: Come in and test your knowledge and win prizes every Tuesday for the foreseeable future.

Women Who Care Meeting

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1

Where: The Room, 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans

Details: 5:30 p.m. is social time prior to the meeting starting at 6 p.m. The group welcomes new members and friends. Members may nominate a non-religious non-political 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which serves Franklin or Grand Isle counties to receive quarterly contributions of $50 per member. Join to help choose who will receive the group’s contributions.

Learn Public Speaking Workshop

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Where: People’s Trust Company, 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Details: Learn the skills you need to speak with confidence at this event at Peoples Trust Company. Register in advance for free by going to  events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event.

Northwest District High School Music Festival

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Enosburg Falls High School Gymnasium, Enosburg

Details: Cost is $4 per student or senior, $6 per adult and $15 per family. Please pay at the door before the concert. Come hear the District I Band, Chorus, and Scholarship solo performance. High school students who are performing attend the following schools: BFA-St. Albans, Enosburg, BFA-Fairfax, Milton, Missisquoi, Mount Mansfield and Richford.

Looking Ahead:

Makers Supply Swap

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Kraemer & Kin Winter Carnival

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: 230 Vermont Route 129, Alburgh

Eloquent Gamer Game Day

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Knights of Columbus Bingo

When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford

 

