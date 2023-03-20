When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: Create a felt bracelet of flowers with the library this week.
Homeschool Meet Up
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: A place for homeschoolers to plan lessons and have fun together.
Puppet Making
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: Kids will be able to make their own puppets. All materials will be provided and there is no registration required. Keep in mind that hot glue will be used.
Bone Builders
When: 11 a.m.-noon Friday, March 24
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: A program designed to prevent and even reverse the negative effects of osteoporosis, a disease when bone mass and density decreases. The event is free and drop ins are welcome. Remember to bring appropriate footwear.
Looking Ahead:
Fiber Arts Supply Swap
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Georgia Town Library
Siber Sled Dogs
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Enosburg Public Library
Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Enosburg Elementary School
Fairfield Wellness Day
When: Saturday, April 1
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store
