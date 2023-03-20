reading book stock
Curbside Craft: Felt Bracelets

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Details: Create a felt bracelet of flowers with the library this week.

Homeschool Meet Up

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: A place for homeschoolers to plan lessons and have fun together.

Puppet Making

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Details: Kids will be able to make their own puppets. All materials will be provided and there is no registration required. Keep in mind that hot glue will be used.

Bone Builders

When: 11 a.m.-noon Friday, March 24

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details:  A program designed to prevent and even reverse the negative effects of osteoporosis, a disease when bone mass and density decreases. The event is free and drop ins are welcome. Remember to bring appropriate footwear.

Looking Ahead:

Fiber Arts Supply Swap

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Georgia Town Library

Siber Sled Dogs

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Enosburg Public Library

Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Enosburg Elementary School

Fairfield Wellness Day

When: Saturday, April 1

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store

 

 

