This Week:
Cigarette Butt Clean Up
When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7
Where: Georgia Industrial Park, 166 Industrial Park Road
Details: Meet at Med Associates Gazebo to help clean up Georgia Industrial Park. Gloves and bags will be provided and participants can stay as long as they like. Contact Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Coalition by calling 802-524-1296 or emailing abrewer@nmc.org to learn more.
Chris and Issy
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Bring some friends to enjoy some tunes and brews at this event in St. Albans.
Art Show
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, June 8
Where: Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School, 82 Academy Lane
Details: The art show will have two and three dimensional works of art created by the middle school students during the school year. Come enjoy the work of a new generation of artists and then watch a musical in the gym which will feature many of the artists in the production.
Lasagna Supper
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78
Details: A take-out only supper with reservations strongly encouraged. Featuring a lasagna dinner with tossed salad, green beans, a dinner roll and chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. Call 802-868-4921 to save your spot. The cost is $12 per person.
Looking Ahead:
Kid’s Day, Touch-a-Truck and Ducky Race
When: noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park
A Walk in Their Shoes
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street
Summer Sounds: Nobby Reed Project
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, June 19
Where: Lincoln Park, Main Street, Enosburg
