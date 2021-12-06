This Week:
Drive-Thru Santa
When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7
Where: 1 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Details: See Santa at Peoples Trust Company. Kids can send a list through the drive-thru tube and get a treat in return.
Caregiver Support Group
When: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8
Where: 130 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Details: This weekly support group is for parents seeking to educate themselves about building positive relationships with their children. The event does not require registration and childcare is not provided.
BFA Arts Night
When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9
Where: Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans
Details: View galleries, listen to music and watch dance performances from BFA students at this first-annual event.
Writers Medley
When: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8
Where: St. Albans Free Library
Details: Discuss, share and practice writing in this group that meets on the second Wednesday of each month.
Looking Ahead:
A “New” Old Fashioned Christmas Party
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
Where: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Nighthawk
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Church Christmas Party
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec.. 19
Where: Northside Baptist Church, St. Albans
Cozy New Years Eve
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
