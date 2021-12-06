Santa Claus reads his list

This Week:

Drive-Thru Santa

When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7

Where: 1 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Details: See Santa at Peoples Trust Company. Kids can send a list through the drive-thru tube and get a treat in return.

Caregiver Support Group

When: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8

Where: 130 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Details: This weekly support group is for parents seeking to educate themselves about building positive relationships with their children. The event does not require registration and childcare is not provided.

BFA Arts Night

When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9

Where: Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

Details: View galleries, listen to music and watch dance performances from BFA students at this first-annual event.

Writers Medley

When: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8

Where: St. Albans Free Library

Details: Discuss, share and practice writing in this group that meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

Looking Ahead:

A “New” Old Fashioned Christmas Party

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

Where: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans

Nighthawk

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.  Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Church Christmas Party

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec.. 19

Where: Northside Baptist Church, St. Albans

Cozy New Years Eve

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

