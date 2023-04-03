Enosburg Opera House

Maple City Blonde Release Party

When: 4-6 p.m Tuesday, April 4

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Details: Join the team from 14th Star and Mill River at 14th Star Brewery to celebrate the release of their latest collaboration.

Maple City Blonde Release Party

When: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

Where: Mill River Brewing & Smokehouse

Details: Join the team from Mill River and 14th Star at Mill River Brewery to celebrate the release of their latest collaboration.

Reggie and Alastair

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

Where: The Opera House, Enosburg

Details: This is a free concert/presentation that will delve into issues of race and intersectionality using the power of music. A free community dinner will be hosted at 6 p.m. while the concert/presentation will being at 7 p.m.

Bird Storytime

When: 10 a.m. Friday, April 7

Where: Georgia Public Library

Details: A bird-themed storytime, featuring a story about an owl, with songs and a craft at the end.

Looking Ahead:

Spring Flea Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Enosburg Opera House

Adult Papermaking Workshop

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 8 

Where: Town of Georgia Public Library

Home Buying Seminar 

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where: Twiggs - An American Gastropub, St. Albans

11 Bravo Release Party

When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans

