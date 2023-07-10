St. Albans Free Library stock

St. Albans Free Library

55+ Lunch 

When: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13

Where: J.I.M.M.Y Center, Georgia

Details: Join the Georgia Free Baptist Church for a free lunch. Donations welcome. 

Classic Movie Night/Matinee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13 and 1 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where: St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane

Details: Margaret Sullavan, Herbert Marshall and Frank Morgan star in this delightful romantic comedy from 1935. The Friday movie is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea! The movie title can be found on the library website, or by calling 524-1507.

Take Out Chicken BBQ

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where: Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78

Details: A chicken barbecue dinner with potato salad, baked beans, dinner roll, and watermelon for dessert. Cost is $12 per person and reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 802-868-4921 to reserve.

Movie Night in the Park

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 14 

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg

Details: A great event for the whole family. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars. Lawn games will be set up to play prior to the start of the movie at 8 p.m. Free snacks and bottled water. 

Looking Ahead:

Nature Walk

When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Where: Brownway River Trail, Enosburg

Raptors: Inspiring Conservation

When: 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 21

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Shoreline Social

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

Where: Kraemer & Kin Taproom (230 RT. 129), Alburgh

St. Mary's Church Brunch

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Where: 145 Square Road, Franklin

 

 

