NCSS Career Fair
When: 2-5 p.m. Monday, July 24
Where: Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, 107 Fisher Pond Rd.
Details: Representatives from service divisions (Children, Youth and Families, Developmental, and Behavioral Health) as well as our administration will be present to tell you more about career opportunities at NCSS and answer any questions.
Shoreline Social
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25
Where: Kraemer & Kin Taproom (230 RT. 129)
Details: Friends of Northern Lake Champlain is hosting a social for shoreline residents to learn about the ways they can reduce erosion and stormwater runoff of their property. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/AlburghRSVP
Free Meatless Protein Cooking Class
When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 27
Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton
Details: Learn about meatless protein options for popular recipes and prepare a protein packed dish with seasonal vegetables and heritage cranberries. The class is free but please preregister with Miranda Henry by calling 802-255-5575 or emailing her at mhenry@notchvt.org.
Movie Night in the Park
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 28
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Lawn games begin at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m and will have free snacks and water. Another family friendly film will take place on Friday, Aug. 11
Looking Ahead:
One LoVermont Freeedom and Unity Festival
When: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Where: Kraemer & Kin Taproom (230 RT. 129)
Annual Cake Auction & BBQ
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Where: J.M.M.Y Center
Free Walk-In Health Checks
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 31
Where: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Tribal Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton
