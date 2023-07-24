Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Clinton County in northern New York... Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont... Northwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont... * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Plattsburgh, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Plattsburgh, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Saranac, Mooers, Alburgh Village, Champlain, Swanton, South Alburgh, Alburgh, Alburgh Dunes State Park, North Hero, Swanton Village, Highgate Falls, Isle La Motte, Jericho, Dannemora, Peasleeville, and Rouses Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 544 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN ST. LAWRENCE IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BLOOMINGDALE, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, CANTON, CHASM FALLS, CONSTABLE, CROWN POINT CENTER, DUANE CENTER, GOUVERNEUR, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, LOON LAKE, MALONE, MASSENA, MIDDLEBURY, MINERVA, MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, NEWPORT, OGDENSBURG, PARADOX, PARISHVILLE, PAUL SMITHS, PLATTSBURGH, POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH COLTON, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.