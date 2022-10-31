Witch’s Dance
When: 5:45 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Come watch or sign up to dance around the fountain at Taylor Park. Practice will be held at Awaken Yoga & Creative Arts Studio at 13 Center St. in St. Albans. Sign up is required, email kathartson1983@yahoo.com to join. Witch attire is required, even if it's just a hat.
Second Conservation Meeting for Northwest Vermont
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1
Where: Greg Brown Lodge Hard'ack Recreation Area, 179 Congress St., St. Albans
Details: The Northwest Zone of Vermont wants to hear from residents about their conservation priorities. RVSP and fill out a survey in advance if you plan to go. Dinner will be provided.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Donate blood and help save lives.
Family Paint and Tea Night
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4
Where: Enosburgh Public Library, 241 Main St, Enosburg Falls
Details: Paint a winter scene for free at the Enoburgh library with materials also included.
Looking Ahead:
Richford United Methodist Church Bazaar
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Richford United Methodist Church, Richford
United Church of Fairfax Annual Bazaar
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St. (Route 104), Fairfax.
Christmas Gift and Craft Show
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 36 Fairfield St., St. Albans
A Night of Peaceful Protest Music
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.