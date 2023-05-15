Concert Stock

This Week:

Tuesday Trivia

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16

Where: Nelly’s Pub and Grill, St. Albans

Details: Test your knowledge and win prizes every Tuesday at Nelly’s Pub and Grill.

Stefani Capizzi Concert

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy some mid-week live music from Stefani Capizzi at this veteran owned brewery.

Patriotic Paint Night

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Where: Swanton VFW 778

Details: Join the VFW Auxiliary for its first ever paint night. For $35 dollars receive painting supplies, instruction from Elizabeth Kingsbury and a free voucher for a future class. 25 spots. Pay in advance to guarantee a spot. To sign up, stop by the VFW.

Sports Car USA Showcase

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: Handy’s Downtown, St. Albans

Details: Check out American muscle and domestic sports cars with Sport Car USA host Lee Bodette. See Mustangs, Corvettes and more. Free food provided by Bob's Meat Market and music and entertainment by DJ Bun.

Looking Ahead:

1800 and Froze to Death: Author/Historian Talk

When: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Bakersfield Historical Society, 80 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield

Art on the Refuge

When: Saturday, May 20 to Friday, July 21 

Where: Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, Swanton

Autism Walk

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex, St. Albans

Lucas J Williams Co Ed Basketball League

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23

Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield

 

