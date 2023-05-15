This Week:
Tuesday Trivia
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16
Where: Nelly’s Pub and Grill, St. Albans
Details: Test your knowledge and win prizes every Tuesday at Nelly’s Pub and Grill.
Stefani Capizzi Concert
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy some mid-week live music from Stefani Capizzi at this veteran owned brewery.
Patriotic Paint Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18
Where: Swanton VFW 778
Details: Join the VFW Auxiliary for its first ever paint night. For $35 dollars receive painting supplies, instruction from Elizabeth Kingsbury and a free voucher for a future class. 25 spots. Pay in advance to guarantee a spot. To sign up, stop by the VFW.
Sports Car USA Showcase
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19
Where: Handy’s Downtown, St. Albans
Details: Check out American muscle and domestic sports cars with Sport Car USA host Lee Bodette. See Mustangs, Corvettes and more. Free food provided by Bob's Meat Market and music and entertainment by DJ Bun.
Looking Ahead:
1800 and Froze to Death: Author/Historian Talk
When: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Bakersfield Historical Society, 80 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield
Art on the Refuge
When: Saturday, May 20 to Friday, July 21
Where: Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, Swanton
Autism Walk
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex, St. Albans
Lucas J Williams Co Ed Basketball League
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
