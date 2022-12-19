SantaVisit.jpg

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit with children during his workshop event at the St. Albans Museum.

Fiber Arts Meet-Up

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 

Where: Georgia Public Library, Georgia

Details: Fiber artists, knitters and crafters of all levels can join this weekly group and learn new skills and make friends.

Keep Vermont Cool: Climate Action & Advocacy Tour

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19

Where: Havoc Mead, 650 Industrial Park Road, St. Albans

Details: Join Senator-elect Rebecca White, Keep Vermont Cool campaign manager Jordan Heiden, and special guest Representative Michael McCarthy. Get ready for an interactive evening of climate action, including a brief presentation, advocacy training, legislator meet and greets, food, music and giveaways.

Drive-thru Santa

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21

Where: People’s Trust Company, 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Details: Santa will return to the drive thru window of People’s Trust Company to speak to children and adults alike.

Christmas Storytime

When: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Georgia Public Library, 1697 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia

Details: There will be a chance to sing Christmas songs, a time to do crafts that can help with holiday decorating and the reading of Christmas stories.

Looking Ahead:

Christmas Eve Service

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road, Fairfax

Christmas Eve Service and Party

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Church of the Rock, St. Albans

Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols  

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Swanton United Methodist Church, 23 Grand Avenue, Swanton

Christmas Eve Service

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Highgate United Methodist Church, 3273 Route 78, Highgate Center

Christmas Eve Service

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Rice Hill United Methodist Church, corner of Shawville Road and Route 78, Sheldon

 

