To continue its efforts to connect jobseekers with career opportunities and employers with talent, the Vermont Department of Labor will host several in-person and two virtual job fairs this November.
Veterans & Community Job Fairs will be held in Essex Junction, Enosburgh, St. Albans, and Colchester in partnership with local veterans’ organizations.
Here is when and where to go to the job fairs:
- Essex Junction
- When: noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Where: VFW Post 6689, 73 Pearl Street
- Enosburgh
- When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 8
- Where: American Legion Post 42, 108 Depot Street
- Details: COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination available
- When: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Where: American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Drive
- Details: COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination available
- When: noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Where: Josh’s House, 162 Hegeman Avenue
All jobseekers are encouraged to attend, but veterans and service members will be provided early access in the first hour of the events to explore career opportunities.
The Department prioritizes veterans in its delivery of jobseeker and career services. COVID-19 booster and flu vaccinations will also be made available for interested individuals by the Vermont Department of Health at events in Enosburgh and St. Albans.
All events above are free for all interested in attending. To learn more and register, click the links below or contact your local Department of Labor Workforce Development team by calling 802-828-4394. Employers interested in participating in these and other recruitment and hiring events are also encouraged to contact the Department.
For additional information on general career services and resources may visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.
