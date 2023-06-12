Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, June 12
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Come give blood and save lives at the Room at 14th Star Brewery. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code FOURTEENTHSTAR.
Storytime with Sarah
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: Practice free play until 10:30 a.m. and then enjoy stories, songs, a craft and a snack. This program is geared toward children 6 and under, along with their parents or caregivers.
Frames for Father’s Day
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
Where: Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street
Details: Come and make a customized picture frame for Father’s Day!. Materials will be provided for those ages 8 and older. Please email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 849-2420 to register in advance.
June Mixer and Party
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15
Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’ack Recreation Center, St. Albans
Details: Join the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce for a party on Hard’ack Hill. Hear about the Rec Department’s plans for summer fun. Beverages and snacks available. Admission is $5 Chamber members and $8 for Non-Chamber members. Registration required is please visit www.fcrccvt.com for event listing and registration link.
Looking Ahead:
Father’s Day Brunch
When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: St. Mary’s Church, 145 Square Road
Rail City Fan Fest
When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans
Self Care and Stress Reduction in Caregiving
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Take out Chicken BBQ
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14
Where: Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78
