Red Cross Blood Drive

When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, June 12

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Come give blood and save lives at the Room at 14th Star Brewery. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code FOURTEENTHSTAR.

Storytime with Sarah

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Details: Practice free play until 10:30 a.m. and then enjoy stories, songs, a craft and a snack. This program is geared toward children 6 and under, along with their parents or caregivers.

Frames for Father’s Day

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14

Where: Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street

Details: Come and make a customized picture frame for Father’s Day!. Materials will be provided for those ages 8 and older. Please email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 849-2420 to register in advance.

June Mixer and Party

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’ack Recreation Center, St. Albans

Details:  Join the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce for a party on Hard’ack Hill. Hear about the Rec Department’s plans for summer fun. Beverages and snacks available. Admission is $5 Chamber members and $8 for Non-Chamber members. Registration required is  please visit www.fcrccvt.com for event listing and registration link.

Looking Ahead:

Father’s Day Brunch

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: St. Mary’s Church, 145 Square Road

Rail City Fan Fest

When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans

Self Care and Stress Reduction in Caregiving

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 30

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Take out Chicken BBQ

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where: Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78

 

