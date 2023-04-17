Want your event featured? Send it to staff writer Jean MacBride at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com.
This Week:
Legislative Breakfast
When: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, April 17
Where: Swanton Village Municipal Complex
Details: What's on your mind? Share your thoughts with Franklin County's legislative delegation at these monthly meetings. Expect light snacks.
All Ages Paint Class
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19
Where: Sheldon Municipal Library
Details: Taught by Victoria Vining. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is preferred but not absolutely necessary. Contact the library for more information at smllibrarian@gmail.com or by calling 802-933-2524 extension 207.
April Mixer
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20
Where: Cobblestone Health Commons, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans
Details:A mixer at Northwestern Medical Center’s Rehab Services for the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. All are welcome to attend: admission is $5 for Chamber members and $8 for Non-Chamber members. Visit www.fcrccvt.com for event listing & registration link.
Basics of Buying a Home
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20
Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Details: Buying a home in today’s market can be challenging and expensive. Champlain Housing Trust wants to help homebuyers learn the rules of the homebuying game so you play more effectively and win more often. Hosted by People’s Trust Company.
Looking Ahead:
April Community Meal with Age Well
When: noon Thursday, April 27
Where: Sheldon Food Shelf, 52 Church Street
Vermont Maple Festival
When: April 28-30
Where: Saint Albans
Rummage Sale
When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street
Maple Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
