This Weekend:
Holiday Tractor Parade
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10
Where: St. Albans City
Details: Presented by Dairy Farmers of America, this lighted parade begins at St. Albans Creamery and Supply before winding up Federal, Lake and Main Streets.
Holiday Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Montgomery Elementary School, Montgomery
Details: Join over 40 regional artists, crafters and farmers and get your holiday shopping done.
UVM Men’s Basketball Meet and Greet
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Bokan Auto Group, St. Albans
Details: Ben Shungu and Ryan Davis from UVM men’s basketball will be present to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. The event is free and open to the public.
Bingo
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford
Details: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Bingo starts at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
Food and Toy Drive
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Riverview Farm, 4420 Lake Rd, Franklin
Details: Riverview farm is seeking non-perishable food and unwrapped, new toys. Cash donations will be used to purchase healthy dairy products for Martha’s Kitchen and/or Enosburg Community Food Shelf.
Looking Ahead:
9th Annual Benefit Concert
When: 4:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
Where: 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans
Annabelle’s Bottle Drive
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: St. Albans City Elementary School
Nighthawk Returns to the Depot
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.