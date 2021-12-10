basketball stock

This Weekend:

Holiday Tractor Parade

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

Where: St. Albans City 

Details: Presented by Dairy Farmers of America, this lighted parade begins at St. Albans Creamery and Supply before winding up Federal, Lake and Main Streets. 

Holiday Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Where: Montgomery Elementary School, Montgomery

Details: Join over 40 regional artists, crafters and farmers and get your holiday shopping done.

UVM Men’s Basketball Meet and Greet

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Where: Bokan Auto Group, St. Albans

Details: Ben Shungu and Ryan Davis from UVM men’s basketball will be present to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. The event is free and open to the public.

Bingo

When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford

Details: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Bingo starts at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

Food and Toy Drive

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Where: Riverview Farm, 4420 Lake Rd, Franklin

Details: Riverview farm is seeking non-perishable food and unwrapped, new toys. Cash donations will be used to purchase healthy dairy products for Martha’s Kitchen and/or Enosburg Community Food Shelf.

Looking Ahead:

9th Annual Benefit Concert

When: 4:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

Where: 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans

Annabelle’s Bottle Drive 

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: St. Albans City Elementary School

Nighthawk Returns to the Depot

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

