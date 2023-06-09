Northwest Farmers Market 2022

Classic Movie Matinee

When: 1 p.m. Friday, June 9

Where: St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane

Details: Alfred Hitchcock directs Lawrence Olivier and Joan Fontaine in this romantic thriller. Free, including yummy popcorn and beverages! The movie title can be found on our library website or call 524-1507.

Northwest Vermont Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 to Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.

Kid’s Day, Touch-a-Truck and Ducky Race

When: noon Saturday, June 10

Where: Fairfax Recreation Park

Details: Check out the first Fairfax Kids Day. Trucks, ambulances, fire and more at the Touch-a-Truck portion of the event, at the BFA Fairfax Elementary parking lot. At the park, see Rockin' Ron the friendly pirate at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Yum will offer snow cones and other snacks. Obstacle course, Little Artsy Faces and bounce house. 

A Walk in Their Shoes

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street, St. Albans

Details: Learn about the challenges of your unhoused neighbors by touring the organizations they frequent during this special event. All participants are encouraged to register through the online fundraising campaign and to set a fundraising goal of at least $100. Visit www.cvoeo.org/in-their-shoes for more information.

Looking Ahead: 

Sunday Market on the Green

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: Swanton Village Green

Rail City Fan Fest

When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans

Abenaki Wellness Fair

When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: 100 Grand Ave, Swanton

Fourth of July Parade

When: noon Tuesday, July 4

Where: Main Street

 

 

 

 

