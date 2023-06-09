Classic Movie Matinee
When: 1 p.m. Friday, June 9
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane
Details: Alfred Hitchcock directs Lawrence Olivier and Joan Fontaine in this romantic thriller. Free, including yummy popcorn and beverages! The movie title can be found on our library website or call 524-1507.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Kid’s Day, Touch-a-Truck and Ducky Race
When: noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park
Details: Check out the first Fairfax Kids Day. Trucks, ambulances, fire and more at the Touch-a-Truck portion of the event, at the BFA Fairfax Elementary parking lot. At the park, see Rockin' Ron the friendly pirate at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Yum will offer snow cones and other snacks. Obstacle course, Little Artsy Faces and bounce house.
A Walk in Their Shoes
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street, St. Albans
Details: Learn about the challenges of your unhoused neighbors by touring the organizations they frequent during this special event. All participants are encouraged to register through the online fundraising campaign and to set a fundraising goal of at least $100. Visit www.cvoeo.org/in-their-shoes for more information.
Looking Ahead:
Sunday Market on the Green
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: Swanton Village Green
Rail City Fan Fest
When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans
Abenaki Wellness Fair
When: Noon.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: 100 Grand Ave, Swanton
Fourth of July Parade
When: noon Tuesday, July 4
Where: Main Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.