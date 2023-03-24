Bone Builders
When: 11 a.m.-noon Friday, March 24
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: A program designed to prevent and even reverse the negative effects of osteoporosis, a disease when bone mass and density decreases. The event is free and drop-ins are welcome. Remember to bring appropriate footwear.
Softwave Tissue Regeneration Therapy Open House
When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 24
Where: CommuniTea/Avalon Natural Medicine
Details: An open house explaining softwave tissue regeneration therapy, an FDA-approved technology designed to help decrease pain and heal connective tissue. Dr. Jen Williamson has the only machine in Vermont and has been using it on patients in Burlington and Saint Albans and will be hosting the event.
Fiber Arts Supply Swap
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Georgia Town Library
Details: Swap your old supplies for something new and knit along with the library’s Fiber Art Club as they knit a simple crochet project.
Siber Sled Dogs
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Enosburg Public Library
Details: Learn about Siber and her sled dogs and how the dogs and Siber work together to make their sled go. Free event for all ages.
Sunday Makers Market
When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Details: Shop from local crafters and makers every Sunday at 14th Star Brewery.
Looking Ahead:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, March 27
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Fairfield Wellness Day
When: Saturday, April 1
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store
Georgia PTCO Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 4
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School
Spring Flea Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Enosburg Opera House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.