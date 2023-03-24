VinylSale

Attendees of 14th Star Brewing Company’s Spring Record Day thumb through boxes of vinyl brought to the event by Buch Spieler Records.

 

Bone Builders

When: 11 a.m.-noon Friday, March 24

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details:  A program designed to prevent and even reverse the negative effects of osteoporosis, a disease when bone mass and density decreases. The event is free and drop-ins are welcome. Remember to bring appropriate footwear.

Softwave Tissue Regeneration Therapy Open House

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 24

Where: CommuniTea/Avalon Natural Medicine

Details: An open house explaining softwave tissue regeneration therapy, an FDA-approved technology designed to help decrease pain and heal connective tissue. Dr. Jen Williamson has the only machine in Vermont and has been using it on patients in Burlington and Saint Albans and will be hosting the event.

Fiber Arts Supply Swap

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Georgia Town Library

Details: Swap your old supplies for something new and knit along with the library’s Fiber Art Club as they knit a simple crochet project.

Siber Sled Dogs

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Enosburg Public Library

Details: Learn about Siber and her sled dogs and how the dogs and Siber work together to make their sled go. Free event for all ages.

Sunday Makers Market

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Details: Shop from local crafters and makers every Sunday at 14th Star Brewery.

Looking Ahead: 

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, March 27

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Fairfield Wellness Day

When: Saturday, April 1

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store

Georgia PTCO Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 4

Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School

Spring Flea Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Enosburg Opera House

